Local scout tackles heavy task

When Boy Scout Zack Wardle embarked on a project to aid Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, it was not a job for lightweights — in fact, the task could be considered somewhat Herculean.

It involved relocating quarter-mile markers along the Granite City Greenway, which might not seem to be a big deal — until one considers that the structures are made of granite and weigh 600 pounds apiece. And nine of the markers were included.

The purpose of the project was to reposition the markers in intervals along the greenway, which has been expanded in recent years, in order to be accurately aligned with the distances indicated. The markers often are relied on in laying out precise courses for 5K and other runs, and even casual runners and walkers when measuring and timing their treks along the city trail system.

“Mount Airy is fortunate to have this resource for locals and visitors alike,” city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis summed-up regarding the importance of Zack’s contribution.

The 17-year-old, a senior at Millennium Charter Academy (MCA) who was born in Nassau, the Bahamas, said the project took about 130 hours to complete, including its planning, organization and execution — and working all day on a Saturday.

The markers had to be removed from existing locations, with new holes dug in order to position the slab-like fixtures at new sites. Heavy equipment was employed to move the markers from place to place for refitting.

Zack, a longtime MCA student who is the son of Alan and Louise Wardle, also was assisted by a group of helpers.

The Eagle Scout was officially recognized for the project he led during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Oct. 17, when Zack was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Mayor David Rowe for his dedication and effort.

Lewis, the parks and recreation director, said Boy and Girl Scouts throughout Surry County have played vital roles in enhancing city facilities.

“This is the sixth project this year,” he said of the one completed by Zack Wardle and company. “And we have several more in the works as we speak.”

Lewis says his department is proud of its partnerships with the scouts.

“Local troops have assisted with many projects in the parks and along the greenway and continue to make a difference in our community,” he added.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

