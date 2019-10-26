Police reports

• A suspicious-person investigation in a local neighborhood has led to two people being arrested on felony drug charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The Monday encounter on Woodruff Street near Frank Street resulted in William Aaron Joshua Tinsley, 24, listed as homeless, and Christian Anthony Garcia, 21, of 328 Galloway St., being charged with felonious possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin).

Tinsley additionally is accused of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and Garcia, $2,500 secured, with both scheduled to be in District Court on Nov. 25.

• A counterfeit $20 bill turned up Monday night at the Four Brothers convenience store in Holly Springs, where an unknown individual used it to buy gasoline and miscellaneous food items.

• Christina Marie Conner, 37, listed as homeless, was charged with larceny Monday at Walmart, where she allegedly took items valued at $138 which were recovered. The case is set for the Dec. 11 session of Surry District Court.

• Christina Michelle Roberson, 41, of 137 Louise Ave., was charged last Sunday with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, after police encountered her during a traffic stop on West Pine Street near South Franklin Road.

Roberson was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 21 appearance in District Court.

• Gary Ray Dowell, 69, of 802 Spring St., was charged with second-degree trespassing last Sunday at Northern Regional Hospital, from which he had been banned in April 2008, according to police records. Dowell’s court date is Jan. 9.

• Two East Bend residents were jailed on felony drug charges at McDonald’s on Rockford Street on Oct. 16. Justin David Slawter, 30, and Kristen Lynn Frey, 32, are both accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a drug vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, identified as a handgun.

Slawter was held in the county jail under a $10,000 secured bond and Frey a $5,000 secured bond, with the two facing a Dec. 11 court appearance.