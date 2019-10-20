Hayco named to Triad Fast 50 List

Submitted photo Hayco Construction officials are seen here receiving their award for being named to the Triad Fast 50 List in North Carolina. The firm is based in Pilot Mountain. -

Hayco Construction, with offices in both Pilot Mountain and Summerville, South Carolina, was recently named to the Triad Fast 50 List in North Carolina.

The Fast 50 Awards honor the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Triad area.

To be eligible, companies must be private, for-profit companies with U.S. headquarters based in the Triad. They must also have completed three full fiscal years, with at least $2 million in revenue in 2018.

The general contract firm officials say they look forward to expanding its business and giving back to Surry County.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our hard-working team and our loyal customers across the Carolinas,” said Hayco President Travis Hayes.