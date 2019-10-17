NSHS Cheerleaders lead cancer awareness effort

Submitted photo Lana Holder answers a question from Ellie McHone, a senior and cheerleader at North Surry. Holder is a mammography technologist at Northern Regional Hospital. - Submitted photo Savannah Truitt smiles as Lana Holder talks about some of the myths about breast cancer during a talk at North Surry High School. - Submitted photo North Surry varsity cheerleaders, from left, standing, are Haylee Thomas, Eryn Oneal, Katie Golding, Savannah Truitt, Meg Adams, Liz Mojica, guest speaker and mammography technologist Lana Holder, Kassidy Puckett, Ellie McHone, Daniela Martinez, Victoria Andre; front row, Ronna Speaks, Kirsten Vaughn, Madison Murphy, Kaytlyn Davis, Charryn Harrison, Andrea Palmer and Jade Conner. -

North Surry varsity cheerleaders and the school HOSA Club have been sponsoring several events this week in observance of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The groups have teamed up with faculty mentor Julie Gammons, a health/physical education teacher, coach and breast cancer survivor.

HOSA set up an information table in the lobby during lunch one day this week. The cheerleaders made pink ribbons to distribute to faculty and staff for them to wear on Friday. Every day during announcements, breast cancer facts have been shared with the student body. Friday will be the big day as the students and faculty are asked to Pink It Out during the school day.

There will be a contest for the top three students wearing the most pink. The cheerleaders want the student body and Greyhound fans to continue to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink to the football game Friday night at home against West Stokes, who has been invited to participate in the Pink Out night as well.

North Surry also will be hosting Little League Night on Friday. If members of the Franklin Greyhounds or White Plains Raiders wear their jersey or cheer uniform they will get into the game free. They have also been asked to wear their pink. Parents still have to pay.

Coach Gammons will have a table set up selling breast cancer awareness items and selling baked goods in order to raise money to give to breast cancer charities.

Since the varsity cheerleaders have been working to raise awareness about breast cancer, cheer coaches Clara Horton and Hope Ward thought it would be a great idea for the girls to learn more about breast cancer.

They invited alumna and former Greyhound cheerleader Lana Eades Holder to talk with the cheerleaders. She has been a mammography technologist for 22 years and works at Northern Regional Hospital. She is passionate about educating others about breast cancer and early detection of breast cancer which increases survival rates.

Holder came bearing gifts. She gave each young lady a bag that included a breast cancer bracelet, nail file and other items.

“Perhaps the most important (item) being a card that was entitled Breast Self-Awareness Messages,” school officials said. “Lana stressed one of the messages several times throughout her presentation. ‘Know what your normal is,’ she said. She went on to say that if you know what your normal is then you will be aware of changes in your breasts that are abnormal. This is the time to go see a doctor. She went through several of those changes such as lumps, hard knots, changes in size, dimpling or puckering of the of the skin. Holder asked the girls to share these informational cards with other girls and women.”

Holder started her presentation by asking the cheerleaders which ones had known someone that had been affected by breast cancer. Many had an aunt, grandma, great-grandma or family friend that had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Sadly, several of the girls had relatives and friends that had died from the disease, but there were also girls who knew survivors.

A fact that startled some is that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes. That hit home when they realized that, statistically, that could mean at least two people sitting in the room would have breast cancer.

One senior cheerleader, Ellie McHone, said she has experienced this battle up close.

“My mom had breast cancer two years ago. I really enjoyed having a guest speaker come dive into breast cancer and explain it thoroughly. I related to the information in a strong way because my mom experienced the exact things she spoke on such as fibroids, estrogen-based breast cancer and lumps in her breast.

“I was very pleased and shocked to hear that your family members having breast cancer does not mean you will. I was relieved to hear this because this has been a concern of mine. I plan to stay aware of this in the future. I think it was a great idea to bring in a guest speaker so young girls know the importance of their necessary breast exams instead of pushing them off.”

Holder also educated the girls on the myths of breast cancer. One of those being that men don’t get breast cancer. While it is a much smaller percentage than women, it does happen. She also talked about the different kinds of breast cancer. She discussed genetic testing and the risk factors for breast cancer.

“I think it’s important for anyone to learn about breast cancer because as she told us today it can occur in men and women,” said cheerleading co-captain Kirsten Vaughn. “Me, being a 17-year old, somewhat opened my eyes in a positive and negative way. It just hit me that this can happen any time of anyone’s life, doesn’t even have to be genetic. I was just glad to learn different signs that could show me what to look for. When she mentioned that 1% of men get breast cancer, I was like that’s not that many but then she said that’s approximately 2,000 men which shocked me.”

The girls asked several questions. Kassidy Puckett, cheerleading co-captain added, “I feel like having a speaker that was willing to answer questions that we might have felt were stupid was very good for our team. Many girls only have the internet to turn to when they have questions involving women’s health. It was great to have an open conversation where anything was welcome.”

“It was so good to come back to North Surry and be able to share what I have learned about women’s health and more specifically about breast health,” Holder said. “The young ladies were awesome. I loved their honesty and that they seemed comfortable asking questions. I hope that each of these ladies will always remember how important it is to be aware of changes in their breasts and getting mammograms when the time comes.”

Lana Holder answers a question from Ellie McHone, a senior and cheerleader at North Surry. Holder is a mammography technologist at Northern Regional Hospital. Savannah Truitt smiles as Lana Holder talks about some of the myths about breast cancer during a talk at North Surry High School. North Surry varsity cheerleaders, from left, standing, are Haylee Thomas, Eryn Oneal, Katie Golding, Savannah Truitt, Meg Adams, Liz Mojica, guest speaker and mammography technologist Lana Holder, Kassidy Puckett, Ellie McHone, Daniela Martinez, Victoria Andre; front row, Ronna Speaks, Kirsten Vaughn, Madison Murphy, Kaytlyn Davis, Charryn Harrison, Andrea Palmer and Jade Conner.