Cornshucking frolic is Saturday

Submitted photo Jennifer Farley, West Regional Supervisor of Historic Sites, shows how some old-time, wood stove cooking was done. - Submitted photo Autumn displays such as this one will be highlighted at the 28th-Annual Horne Creek Cornshucking Frolic on Saturday. -

PINNACLE — Horne Creek Living Historical Farm will kick off its 28th-Annual Cornshucking Frolic on Saturday, with the event going from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day will be jam-packed with music, heritage, crafts, food and entertainment.

“There’s something for everyone in the family –whether young or old – to enjoy,” said site manager Lisa Turney.

More than 45 heritage demonstrations are slated such as: basket weaving, blacksmithing, a gristmill demonstration, log hewing, curing tobacco, making sorghum syrup, spinning, cooking on a wood stove, food drying, chair caning, quilting, antique farm equipment, as well as information on the Hauser and Sawyer families.

Children and adults will have a chance to go on a wagon ride, play early 20th-century games, and help make fried apple pies, along with joining in that time-honored tradition of shucking corn, an activity that was often a community centerpiece in turn-of-the century farming communities.

The Triad Wood Carvers will be on hand showcasing their skills, while the Tarheel Junior Historians from the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will demonstrate making butter. A quilt exhibit in the Visitor Center will showcase women’s work, attesting to the love and talent that went into making them.

In addition, there will be a host of local and regional bands performing, and other activities on the event’s main stage. The schedule is:

10 – 10:50 a.m. Zephyr Lightning Bolts

11 – 11:50 a.m. Harrison Ridge

12 – 12:25 p.m. Veterans Tribute: Women’s Quartet of First Baptist Church of Clemmons

12:30 – 1:20 p.m. Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. Carson Peter’s & Iron Mountain

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. Slate Mountain Ramblers

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Travis Frye & Blue Mountain

In the Visitor Center area, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., CandleFirth will be performing.

There will be plenty of traditional food on sale as well. Among the items to choose from will be chicken stew, BBQ, ham biscuits, roasted corn, pintos and cornbread, fried pies, sonkers, ice cream and beverages. In addition, Duck Donuts will be on hand for those with a sweet tooth.

The Horne Creek Farm Country Store will be open with a wide array of items available, including T-shirts, books, canned items, toys and jewelry. Apples and apple trees from the farm’s Southern Heritage Apple Orchard will be on sale as will the craft items for sale by local vendors.

Admission fees to the Cornshucking is $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12, and free for children younger than 6.

No pets, other than service animals, are allowed. Alcoholic beverages and firearms prohibited.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain. The event will be canceled in the event of heavy downpour.

To reach the site, take the Pinnacle exit (#129) off U.S. 52, turn south and follow the black and gold state historic site signs.

For further information, call 336-325-2298.

Jennifer Farley, West Regional Supervisor of Historic Sites, shows how some old-time, wood stove cooking was done. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CS-2016-Jennifer-Cooking75.jpg Jennifer Farley, West Regional Supervisor of Historic Sites, shows how some old-time, wood stove cooking was done. Submitted photo Autumn displays such as this one will be highlighted at the 28th-Annual Horne Creek Cornshucking Frolic on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Wagon-at-Cornshucking-640.jpg Autumn displays such as this one will be highlighted at the 28th-Annual Horne Creek Cornshucking Frolic on Saturday. Submitted photo