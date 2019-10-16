County planning hazardous waste removal

The county Public Works Department is holding a special collection day later this month to get rid of dangerous waste.

The Household Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Collection Event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy. The event helps families properly dispose of items that can pose a threat to human health and the environment, said county officials

Residents are encouraged to bring “unwanted paints, paint stripper, thinners, weed killers, pesticides, solvents, drain solvents, gasoline, acids and pool chemicals” to the park to drop off, according to an announcement from public works.

“Citizens should not bring ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, unidentified materials, medicine and syringes, LP and propane cylinders, infectious waste and automotive-type batteries,” says the county. “All containers should be labeled with tightly sealed lids. If products are in glass bottles, the bottles should be cushioned to prevent breaking. No commercial waste is accepted.”

“We really encourage Surry County residents to bring these household hazardous waste items and pesticides to the event on Saturday, Oct. 26, because it’s a great way to dispose of harmful chemicals in homes that are not allowed in the Surry County landfill,” said Jessica Montgomery, who was named public works director this summer after the retirement of Dennis Bledsoe.

“The average U.S. household generates about 30 pounds of household hazardous waste per year and many people do not realize the negative effect the waste has on the environment,” she said. “This is a great, free method for proper disposal, and I hope to see many Surry County citizens.”

The event is sponsored by the Public Works Department, the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, and the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Surry County. For more information, residents can contact Public Works at 336-401-8376.