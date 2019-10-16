Bellamy Brothers concert is Saturday

The Bellamy Brothers will be in concert Saturday at The Andy Griffith Playhouse beginning at 7:30 p.m. -

The Bellamy Brothers have been making music for more than 40 years and on Saturday they will be bringing their unique sound to the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Howard and David Bellamy’s storied career begin in the 1960s with gigs, tours, and songwriting credit for Jim Stafford’s hit “Spiders & Snakes.” In 1976, they had major success with the pop chart-topping single “Let Your Love Flow.” Three years later, 1979 saw their first county No. 1 hit, “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me” and they have been recording hits, touring, and collecting accolades ever since.

Over the years, The Bellamy Brothers have been nominated for and won numerous awards including Grammys, CMAs, Billboards, and Doves. They also hold the record for most duo nominations in both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards, are Lifetime Members of the Federation of International Country Air Personalities, and were inducted into the German Country Music Hall of Fame (where The Bellamy Brothers and Johnny Cash are the only American members). Rolling Stone named “Old Hippie” as one of its top 100 greatest country songs of all time.

A limited number of seats are still available at $65 and $55. For tickets or additional information visit the Surry Arts Council website at www.surryarts.org or contact the office by phone at 336-786-7998.