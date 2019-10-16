Write-in candidates emerge for city election

The sample ballot for the Nov. 5 municipal election contains space for a write-in candidate. -

DOBSON — Two city residents are waging write-in candidacies for an at-large seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners which was occupied by the late Jim Armbrister.

The entry of Dr. Bill Barham, a local dentist, and Gail Proffitt, who has sought the same seat before, is not accompanied by an official “filing” per se, according to Susan Jarrell, the director of the Surry County Board of Elections.

But Jarrell explained Tuesday that both individuals did open campaign finance report accounts, a requirement for those running for public office to reflect contributions and expenditures for their candidacies.

Also, Barham’s and Proffitt’s names will not appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 city election, which includes two other at-large candidates involved in a primary on Oct. 8, former City Manager Ron Niland and Rob Livengood. But there is a space on the ballot for voters to write in another person’s name.

With a non-partisan municipal election, there is automatically such a write-in slot for each office listed. “So anyone can certainly run as (a write-in candidate),” the elections official said.

The November election affects two other city commissioner seats. These include a North Ward race between Frank Clawson and Tom Koch to replace Dean Brown, who came in third in the primary and thus was eliminated, and Gene Clark vs. Marie Wood in the South Ward. The winner of that showdown will replace Commissioner Shirley Brinkley, who opted not to seek a third term on the board.

Reasons for running

Barham, 73, a resident of Green Bridge Drive in the northern section of the city, said Tuesday afternoon that he wants to see the local government take a different path.

“The reason I’m running is to return Mount Airy to more of a sense of community rather than us and them, and to try to bring some common sense into the fiscal policies of Mount Airy,” he said.

Armbrister, who died on Oct. 7, the day before the primary, came in second in a three-way race with Niland and Livengood — won by Niland — but votes cast for Armbrister were disregarded as a result. This automatically qualified Niland and Livengood for the November ballot.

Barham said Tuesday that his decision to run was affected, at least in part, by Armbrister’s death.

“I think he was moving the city in a direction that I would agree with, and since he’s not here, that’s basically it,” he responded.

“In a way, he was the inspiration for all of us,” Barham added.

Proffitt, meanwhile, said Armbrister’s death had nothing to do with her decision to be a write-in candidate.

The resident of Cora Lane, off West Lebanon Street, explained that she intended to throw her hat into the ring for the at-large seat during the official candidates’ filing period, but just missed the deadline on its last day.

“It was a matter of two hours late,” Proffitt, 55, said of the filing period ending at noon on July 19.

She also was a candidate for the at-large seat in the 2011 and 2015 municipal elections.

“I ran before and I thought I would continue it,” Proffitt said Tuesday afternoon.

When campaigning in 2015, she had strong opinions about the key city election issue of recent years, the Spencer’s redevelopment, including saying it was “overshadowed with greed.” But Proffitt, who in the past has listed her occupation as a laborer, said that is not her main focus now.

Her prime concerns include bringing more jobs to Mount Airy and improving the environment. Proffitt also would like to see a parking garage built downtown, which she thinks is badly needed.

Niland reacts

The winner of last week’s primary for the at-large seat responded to the news of the write-in candidacies Tuesday.

“I wasn’t even aware of it,” Niland said.

However, the idea didn’t seem to bother him.

“I would encourage anybody that wants to get involved,” Niland said of the idea of someone seeking to be elected via the write-in route.

“I would encourage anybody that’s interested in city government to do it and we’ve got the election coming up in November and we’ll see how it comes out,” he further commented.

Historically, write-in candidacies tend to be unsuccessful.

In the 2015 election in Mount Airy, Commissioner Brinkley was challenged by two write-in candidates, Joe Reid and Bill Clark.

Election Night results revealed 701 votes for Brinkley, or 50.36 percent of the total cast, compared to 611 for Reid and 27 for Clark, with 33 miscellaneous write-in ballots still to be attributed at that point.

Jarrell, the county elections director, mentioned one local exception to the write-in trend in recent years when such a candidacy proved victorious for Dr. Skip Whitman in a 2011 race for the Elkin town council.

