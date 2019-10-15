Board to discuss museum funding

Tom Joyce | The News Matt Edwards, executive director of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, is shown during a Sept. 19 council meeting when he charged that the museum had not received the same funding consideration as the Surry Arts Council from city officials. They are scheduled to discuss a request from the museum Thursday night. -

After recently voting to grant $1 million to the Surry Arts Council, city officials will discuss a funding request from Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Thursday night.

The arts council allocation was approved during a Sept. 19 Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting — to aid the construction of a multi-purpose building featuring a museum honoring Eng and Chang Bunker, known as the original Siamese Twins, who lived here.

At that same meeting, a large group of supporters of the regional museum was in attendance, whose comments suggested that the facility was being shortchanged in comparison to the Surry Arts Council. Both are considered outside agencies, which still receive annual funding from the city government which recognizes their important cultural roles in the community.

In addition to their regular appropriations, both the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History requested hefty sums this year for building-related projects. Action on those requests was delayed during the spring budget season, and in September an effort emerged to consider the request from the arts organization but not the museum’s.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley voted against the $1 million for Surry Arts Council, which was approved in a 3-1 decision after he attempted unsuccessfully to have it tabled. Yokeley said he lacked enough information to support that request, for which a resolution was prepared just hours before the board met and he had not read.

Yokeley, and Commissioner Dean Brown, both expressed support for considering funding for the museum during the board’s next meeting, an afternoon session on Oct. 3 — but that did not end up on the agenda.

This was because Yokeley requested that the matter be moved to this coming Thursday’s meeting, to begin at 7 p.m.

“I just thought it would be better to have it at a 7 o’clock meeting — more people could be (there),” he explained.

“And the museum was fine with it,” Yokeley added.

Request details

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is seeking $500,000 from the city government over the next five years, in increments of $100,000 annually, as part of an overall $3.5 million fundraising goal.

It is eyed for major improvements at the facility located on North Main Street downtown which was established in the mid-1990s, including to the building infrastructure and upgrades of exhibit galleries.

Exhibits would be expanded in order to integrate items that have been donated to the museum in recent years into displays, a museum official has said. Other plans cited as part of the capital campaign include moving the main entrance of the museum from a courtyard area to a more convenient and visible location at the corner of North Main and West Oak streets.

The initial $500,000 request to the city — which the museum is seeking as a match due to the same sum being raised on its own from contributors — could lead to an identical allocation later, according to campaign material provided by the facility.

An additional $500,000 is being sought from the municipality for years 6-10, based on the museum also generating that figure and a dollar-for-dollar match by the city government.

This potentially represents the same total granted to the Surry Arts Council for the multi-purpose building targeted for city property near Blackmon Amphitheatre, estimated to cost $4 million, which would be owned by the municipality once completed.

Underground utilities

Also Thursday night, the commissioners are scheduled to revisit another funding-related matter, carried over from their Oct. 3 meeting, regarding the burying of utility lines.

This involves a proposal to move overhead telephone and cable lines underground on the west side of Willow Street downtown, where the former Spencer’s textile mill property is located.

The idea arose in conjunction with an infrastructure project now under way at the site that since 2014 has been owned by the city government. It is redeveloping the property for new uses, including an upscale apartment complex now under construction.

With the street already being disturbed by the infrastructure work accompanying the apartments, including water and sewer line and storm-drainage improvements, it is an opportune time to move the utility lines underground, the commissioners were told.

This has a total price tag of $114,400, which would include burying lines along Willow Street between Virginia and Franklin streets.

The board delayed a decision on the plan on Oct. 3 after learning that the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. might assist with the cost. It planned to consider that during its next meeting held after Oct. 3.

Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the downtown group is listed on the agenda for Thursday night’s meeting, when she presumably will report on the results.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

