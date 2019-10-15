Showing leadership at Gentry

Submitted photo North Surry High School Grayhounds Nick Badgett, Colten Sechrist, and Chase Swartz pose with reading buddies Caiden Soots, Braden Fields, and Gabe Moore. - Submitted photo North Surry High School’s JROTC members Matt Jarrell and Olivia Mauldin train Gentry Middle School students to properly carry and raise the flag. - Submitted photo JROTC members observe and critique Gentry Middle School students’ handling of the flag. - Submitted photo Eighth-graders Jansen Huff and Chandler Bobbitt volunteer to assemble the Media Center’s new 3-D printer.They followed complicated instructions and dedicated their time to this project. - - Submitted photo Max Barnard created a Mine Craft world to represent North Carolina. His contributions will be used in future eighth grade Social Studies classes. - - Submitted photo Jansen Huff and Chandler Bobbitt search the Thingiverse website for digital designs for physical objects that they will use to train other students on the 3-D printer. - -

This year, Gentry Middle School is looking to recognize student leaders – those who lead themselves, those who lead with others, and those who seek to change their world.

The school recently selected several of its students that school officials say typify those characteristics.

Two eighth-grade students, Jansen Huff and Chandler Bobbitt, lead in their core classes every day. They each routinely and successfully meet class expectations. Looking for opportunities for enrichment, they volunteered to tackle the task of assembling the school’s new 3-D printer. Media Specialist Stephanie Bode said the printer will be a great tool for students to use and can be an asset in enhancing projects in all classes.

Bode is excited that both Jansen and Chandler have also accepted the challenge to lead and train other students to use the printer.

Max Barnard has also found a way to lead at Gentry. He is using his experience creating worlds in the Mine Craft game to help Social Studies teacher Heather Grant prepare for a lesson. Using the Education Edition of Mine Craft he volunteered his skills and time to create a contour map of North Carolina that Grant hopes will help her students understand how the geography of our state impacted settlement patterns.

“Every eighth-grade student will benefit from Max’s effort as the immersive environment of the game will also enhance their understanding of how the topography even led to conflict,” the school said.

“Another example of great leadership at Gentry that is sometimes overlooked is a group of students who volunteer each day to raise and lower the American Flag in the school’s courtyard,” the school said in a statement.

Sixth-grade students Cooper Richardson, Manny Gudino, Clayton Hampton, Riley Jessup, and Jack Kaufhold work closely with North Surry High School’s JROTC. Cadets Matt Jarrell and Olivia Mauldin trained the sixth graders in the proper etiquette for caring for the flag.

Matt and Olivia are not the only North Surry High School students who have returned to Gentry to model their leadership skills. Football players Colten Sechrist, Austin Swartz, and Nick Badgett recently visited classrooms to read with students and encourage life-long learning.

“Each of these students exhibit the attributes of a leader. Their leadership and their contributions are positively changing our world,” school officials said.