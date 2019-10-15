City schools hand out teacher grants

Submitted photo From left, Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison, Lynn Snow, Jason Dorsett, Dr. Phillip Brown, and Penny Willard pose for a picture shortly after Snow, a Mount Airy High School health teacher, learned she had received a city schools Board of Education grant. - Submitted photo Pictured, from left, are Dr. Phillip Brown, Dr. Kim Morrison, Michele Wertman, Chelsy Payne, and Penny Willard shortly after Wertman, third grade teacher at Jones Intermediate School, learned she had been awarded a Board of Education grant. - Submitted photo Dr. Phillip Brown, Penny Willard, Katie LeVan, Dr. Kim Morrison, Emily Niston, and LeVan’s first grade class all smile for the camera shortly after LeVan learned she received a Board of Education grant. - Submitted photo Dr. Kim Morrison, Penny Willard, Marie Hauser, Olivia Sikes, Nora Santillan, and Levi Goins upon learning Hauser would received a Board of Education grant. - -

The Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education recently completed a second year of awarding grants to staff for classroom work.

School officials surprised the teachers who were awarded the grants, announcing the awards with classroom visits, balloons and certificates.

“Grants awarded will be used for the 2019-2020 school year to foster innovation and creativity in classrooms,” the school system said in a statement announcing the awards. “Through these grants the district’s innovative efforts and student-centered classrooms will be enhanced and expanded to provide greater opportunities. The board strives to foster innovation in classrooms, empower ideas that Mount Airy City Schools educators have, and promote creative student involvement for their learning.”

Twenty-three grant applications were submitted and 14 educators received full funding through 12 grants totaling $13,400. Two of the submissions were collaborations between two teachers.

B. H. Tharrington Primary had three grants funded, J. J. Jones Intermediate had two grants funded, Mount Airy Middle received three funded grants, and Mount Airy High School received four funded grants.

“Mount Airy City Schools educators exemplify innovative learning experiences for all students through their Board of Education grant proposals,” said Penny Willard, director of Innovative Programming for the system.

“A great example of innovation will now be provided by Jennifer Jones, Mount Airy High School English teacher through her grant titled, ‘No More Bland Books: Spicing Up World Literature.’ Jones will facilitate a multi-sensory learning experience through a Yum Box subscription, which will enhance her world literature class and broaden students’ understanding of culture, traditions and global literature.”

“Congratulations to all recipients of the Board of Education grants,” board chair Tim Matthews said. “These grants enhance the instruction and learning provided to our students. We’re proud to recognize and support the innovation and leadership displayed by our teachers. The Board of Education extends special thanks to our community and business partners for their ongoing support of Mount Airy City Schools.”

“This is a reflection of our Board of Education’s support of staff’s innovative ideas,” said Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. “These teacher grants bring our talented and hard working educators’ ideas to life and create fun and engaging classrooms for our students.”

