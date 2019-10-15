Ground broken for ‘long-held dream’

Tom Joyce | The News Shepherd's House supporters prepare to turn small shovels of earth Monday during a ceremony kicking off a much-needed expansion of the homeless shelter on Spring Street in Mount Airy. - Tom Joyce | The News A sign revealed during the event diagrams what the new facility will look like. - Tom Joyce | The News Shepherd's House Executive Director Mary Boyles is one of several people offering remarks during the program. Also pictured are Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, seated left, and John Springthorpe III. - Tom Joyce | The News Part of the crowd attending the groundbreaking is seen. - - Tom Joyce | The News A cake celebrating the expansion is cut by representatives of two local families who have been instrumental in helping the area's homeless, Karen Springthorpe, left, and Hilda Watson, sister of the late David Simmons. - -

Homelessness is growing across America, but a “groundbreaking” effort launched in Mount Airy will greatly boost the ability to tackle that problem in this area.

About 120 people gathered Monday morning at a site along Spring Street near the city Municipal Building to witness ground being broken for a major expansion of the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter located nearby. It opened in 2003 at 227 Rockford St. and has become increasingly unable to meet the demand.

“Several years ago, we saw a need to build a larger facility because we were turning away hundreds of women and children per year,” said Mike Bowman, a member of the governing board for the Shepherd’s House.

Bowman, one of several speakers for Monday’s groundbreaking/sign-reveal ceremony, said many “ups and downs” have been encountered since, but construction is to begin in early March on a new multi-level facility on Spring Street behind the existing shelter.

The estimated $1.5 million project to take shape on the now-vacant lot will provide temporary emergency housing to 48 individuals, compared to 18 at the present location.

“It is an understatement to say that Team Shepherd’s House is absolutely pumped to be with you here today,” Traci George, another board member, told the crowd seated under a tent as a celebratory mood filled the air.

Those watching included Rep. Sarah Stevens, who serves Surry County in the N.C. General Assembly, various city and county officials and a legion of supporters of the Shepherd’s House mission.

It started with “Annie”

The story of the Shepherd’s House culminating with the upcoming expansion actually began about 20 years ago, with involvement by the Springthorpe and Simmons families here.

John Springthorpe III, another speaker on Monday’s program, related the story of a woman named Annie who came into contact with his mother, the late Berta Glenn Springthorpe.

Annie was typically seen wearing shabby clothing. “She slept outside, which did nothing to enhance her appearance,” John Springthorpe related. Annie began attending services at the church where his mother was a member, he said. “Mom’s pew was in front of the one where Annie sat.”

Mrs. Springthorpe had a traditional view that one should dress up for church, which ordinarily would have made her unappreciative of Annie.

“But something drew my mother to approach Annie,” Springthorpe continued, which led to an awareness of her living arrangement. “That interaction with a single individual drew Mom to learn more about homelessness in our community.”

Mrs. Springthorpe teamed up with the late David Simmons to develop a shelter in Mount Airy.

“David and Berta Glenn just didn’t have an idea,” George said during her remarks, but made it happen. She added that Monday was a time to be thankful for the journey that has taken place since and to celebrate “the next phase.”

The ceremony was not about breaking ground on a brick-and-mortar project, but “a long-held dream,” John Springthorpe III said of his mother’s and Simmons’ desire to adequately aid those less-fortunate.

“This is a day we have looked to with great anticipation,” said longtime Shepherd’s House supporter Robert McCreary, the former pastor of Haymore Baptist Church, who also addressed Monday’s gathering. The church granted a 99-year lease for the 1.1-acre site where the expansion will be built at a cost of $1 annually.

Bowman, the board chairman, mentioned Monday that the old Shepherd’s House location will be renovated to serve as transitional housing for those graduating from the homeless shelter program due to a need for low-cost lodging until they become self-sufficient.

There also are plans that will involve a first for the organization, providing housing for single homeless men with an emphasis on veterans.

Path rocky at times

As with many ambitious undertakings, the journey leading to Monday’s groundbreaking faced challenges along the way, multiple speakers said.

“And at times, some of those obstacles seemed insurmountable,” Pastor McCreary said.

“It’s been an interesting three years,” Bowman agreed regarding the formulation of the expansion plan leading up to Monday’s milestone.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs — but we made it through them, and I’ll let it go at that,” he said.

One hurdle involved the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voting last year to deny a rezoning request to allow the new facility on the property involved, over concerns about preserving the historic district in which it lies. In June 2018, the board reversed its decision after vigorous protests from Shepherd’s House supporters, clearing the way for the expansion.

But everyone seemed on board with the plan Monday, as evidenced by remarks from Mayor David Rowe, who provided a city council presence on the program while referring to a passage in the Bible:

“I was hungry and you fed me … I was without a place to live and you gave me a place to live,” the mayor recounted.

“You are seeing that piece of scripture fulfilled on this very ground on this very day.”

Shepherd’s House Executive Director Mary Boyles continued in that vein during her time at the podium, pointing out that those who are homeless are part of the community and should be helped.

“It takes a village and a community of people to do what we do,” added Boyles, who last month marked her fourth year of heading the facility.

“People come through the door who have nothing, but what we give them is God’s love,” she said.

“This building’s going to come up and we’re going to be bigger and better than ever.”

