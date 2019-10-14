Smoke detectors to be given away

Submitted photo This is the model of smoke detector to be distributed this week in a local neighborhood. -

Thanks to a recent effort by area Realtors, a smoke detector-distribution campaign will resume this week in Mount Airy.

An effort has been under way by Mount Airy Fire Department members since 2014 to provide smoke alarms for free to homes lacking workable devices, which is rotated among different neighborhoods.

However, it was threatened this year due to funding that supplied the detectors being slashed by the N.C. Department of Insurance.

This meant a local effort, credited with triggering an escape from at least one burning home in recent years, would be discontinued — that is, until the Surry Regional Association of Realtors stepped forward to contribute 100 smoke alarms.

That is allowing the next phase of the giveaway to occur on Wednesday through Friday of this week from 5 to 8 p.m. each day. This time, the campaign is focusing on a neighborhood in the northern section of town under a schedule in which firefighters take turns giving out the smoke detectors on the north and south ends of Mount Airy.

It will include Orchard Street and surrounding areas, Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said, involving department personnel going door to door to offer the devices.

The three or four firefighters participating in the canvass won’t just be giving out the alarms, but also will bring along tools for installation free of charge.

“If they have smoke detectors, we’ll make sure theirs are working,” Poindexter said.

The devices also are to be supplied in cases where residences might be equipped with detectors but need more in order to meet guidelines for the total space involved.

“If they will allow us in, we’ll also do a fire inspection of the house as well,” the chief said. In addition, the department’s Josh King will be available to provide information about the detectors to residents and discuss the need for a fire-escape plan.

“We’re in and out,” Poindexter said of the operation.

“Sometimes we encounter people who don’t want us to come in for some reason, and that’s fine,” he added regarding the campaigns. But for those who do take advantage of the program, “Hey, they’re getting a brand-new $20 smoke detector.”

In the past four years, nearly 700 have been distributed to homes in the city.

Neighborhoods are targeted using information from the Surry County 911 database, which pinpoints areas where fires have been more prevalent, and the findings of a risk assessment conducted around 2011.

The department plans to give out most of the 100 detectors this week which were supplied by the Realtors, although it will keep some for people who drop by and request the devices, the fire chief said.

And sometimes, detectors are supplied to homes without any which are encountered by department personnel during medical-assist calls.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

