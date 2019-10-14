Students enjoy Litte Engine that Could

Submitted photo Members of the ArtsPower National Touring Theatre performed for six showings of “The Little Engine That Could Earns Her Whistle,” for area students recently. -

As part of their school cultural arts programming, Surry Arts Council recently brought ArtsPower National Touring Theatre for six showings of “The Little Engine That Could Earns Her Whistle.”

More than 2,200 students enjoyed the musical that demonstrates the strength of “I think I can!”

Each year, Surry Arts Council provides free cultural arts programming for 24 schools in Surry County. Programs are held at the schools, at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, and at the Historic Earle Theatre. Programs this year will reach more than 12,000 students and include The Nutcracker performed by New York Ballet for Young Audiences, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare and Best Christmas Pageant Ever performed by the Surry Arts Players, Deliver Us! performed by Ballet Magnificat!, Fire of Freedom with Mike Wiley, Three Billy Goats Gruff performed by the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute UNCSA, and TAPS stringed instrument lessons in three schools, monthly free movies, and more.

Other school opportunities include Andy Griffith Museum, Siamese Twins Exhibit, and Old-Time Music Heritage hall guided tours and scavenger hunts, after school programs, and public speaking seminar options. In addition, the Surry Arts Council hosts the Surry Arts Film Festival for high school students in the spring.

Thesecurriculum-enhancing programs are funded by the annual Arts Ball, grants, school contributions, and the Mayberry Days Bake Sale.

For additional information on school programming, contact Melissa Sumner at 336-786-7998 or melissa@surryarts.org.