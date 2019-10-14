Kids enjoy pumpkin decorating workshop

Submitted photo Lynlee Holder is working hard on her pumpkin. - Submitted photo Bailey King is enjoying the pumpkin workshop. - Submitted photo Braylen King is making sure his pumpkin is just right. - Submitted photo Pumpkin Decorating was a huge success. - -

One hundred and fifty children joined the Surry Arts Council recently for its annual Pumpkin Decorating Workshops. Each had the opportunity to express their original design through a variety of materials provided.

Madi Chitty and Shelby Coleman, Surry Arts Council artistic directors led the workshop. Children enjoyed snacks and many picked out their own pumpkins from the Pumpkin Patch outside. ‘

Holiday workshops coming up include both a Thanksgiving and a Gingercookie House theme. The Special Friends workshop component was funded in part by the United Fund of Surry. The other two workshops were supported in part by the Grassroots Program of the NC Arts Council.