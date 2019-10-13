US Census Bureau to hold job fair Friday

The US Census Bureau will be hosting an informational meeting and job fair on Friday, Oct. 18, from noon to 4 p.m., in the Mount Airy Public Library Meeting Room at 145 Rockford Street in Mount Airy.

The US Census has temporary positions open as the agency prepares for the 2020 US Census. The information session will be a chance for interested individuals to learn more about the open positions and how to apply. Interested persons can drop by anytime between noon and 4 p.m. at the Mount Airy Library. The position pay rate is $13.50 per hour, plus mileage reimbursement. Paid training is also provided.

Every 10 years the United States Census Bureau completes a numeric count of every person in the United States. Federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities are based on population totals and breakdowns by sex, age, race and other factors.

For more information call 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit the website www.2020census.gov/jobs