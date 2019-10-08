City Hall issues statement on Commissioner Jim Armbrister

In the wake of Commissioner Armbrister’s death, Mount Airy elected officials and staff members issued a statement Tuesday, which appears here:

On behalf of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, city manager and staff, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Commissioner Jim Armbrister upon his passing.

We are all saddened by the death of a friend and longtime public servant. Jim served proudly as a member of the Mount Airy Police Department from October 1994 to June 2012 and retired as a lieutenant.

He later was a city commissioner from March 2014 to his death.

Jim was always dedicated to Mount Airy and particularly loved his role as a community police officer working with the D.A.R.E. program, helping young children learn how to make good life choices.

He further enjoyed his role as a board member and strove to meet with citizens and hear their suggestions and ideas.

To his family, we want to express our appreciation for Commissioner Armbrister’s time and service to this community. Our prayers are with you.

Sincerely, Mayor David R. Rowe; commissioners Shirley Brinkley, Dean Brown, Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley; City Manager Barbara Jones; City Clerk Nicki Brame; Deputy City Clerk Carolyn Hegler; and all department managers and employees.