Turning art into a business

Jon Colburn at home in his pottery studio, checking some of the wheel-thrown items he’s made before glaze is applied to the surfaces. - Chenoa Colburn applies glaze to the mugs thrown by her husband. - This illustration shows off many of the items Jon and Chenoa Colburn make and sell. - The Colburn’s display tent, which will be set up at Autumn Leaves Festival this weekend. - -

Jon and Chenoa Colburn have turned creating functional works of art from a small hobby into a nearly a fulltime job.

Which seems only fitting, given that their particular art is built around making art from nothing — or in this case, formless lumps of clay.

The two specialize in what they call “Wheel-thrown functional stoneware pottery.” While they strive to create works of art with everything they make, it also has to be functional, something anyone could put to regular use in their homes.

“Mugs, bowls, casserole dishes, soup mugs, anything you can think of really that you might use around your house, we make,” Jon said recently in discussing their craft.

Jon is a teacher by vocation, instructing high schoolers in the field of art. “I’ve been doing this for more than 20 years,” he said.

Teachers are famously busy, working many evening and weekend hours outside of the traditional school day. But for the Colburns, that hasn’t been an impediment to their pursuing a business as potters.

In fact, hitting the show circuit — or at least finding some way to sell what they were making — was almost a necessity.

“I’ve always made stuff as a hobby,” he said. Early on, that meant the two of them had plenty of wheel-thrown pottery for their own use, either as functional items or as home decor.

Eventually, they ran out of space.

“We’d have so much stuff in the house we’ve be giving it away for Christmas, for gifts, people would come into the house, see what we’d make, ask us to make things customized.”

That lead to the idea of turning their pottery hobby into a side business, with an inventory already in place.

“We started doing a few shows, just selling things we had around the house, and that went pretty well.”

A little more than six years ago, he said they decided to pursue their pottery as a business.

”Every year we’ve been adding to the number of shows we do. This year we’re up to 18 or 19 shows, mostly in the fall. We have 11 in the fall, and another 6 or 7 lined up in the spring (of 2020). It started as a hobby and it’s ended up a second fulltime job. I love doing it, so it’s all right.”

The couple lives in Concord, just outside of Charlotte, where they have a studio equipped with a kiln and all the necessary equipment.

Jon said last year was their first attending Autumn Leaves Festival.

”Someone had mentioned it was a really good festival. We had no idea what to expect. It ended up being our largest show by far.We had no idea. When we saw the crowds that were there, it was kind of eye-opening.”

As much as the two appreciate the size of the crowd attending the festival, and the resulting sales, he said their affection for Autumn Leaves Festival runs deeper.

“It’s great, everything about it. There’s a lot that goes into a good festival, it’s not just about crowds. It’s the other vendors, it’s how the people there take care of you, and this is the top of the list. Everything was done well. A lot of vendors (at Autumn Leaves) will say it’s more than sales — this was fantastic.”

Jon said he and Chenoa have taken a bit of a streamlined approach to the work now that they’ve made it a business.

First, he said they don’t generally do shows in the summer. It’s too hot, for one thing, and second, he says as a teacher, it’s more difficult to spend long amounts of time uninterrupted in the studio. During the summer, that’s not the case.

“Summers are our time to build up our stock as much as we can,” he said, while maintaining some connection with school kids. Jon said he’s active with a couple of art classes in the summer, along with helping to run a couple of camps.

“But, the summer is our time to regroup, to get ready for the fall, because the fall is our big season.

“I make everything, throw everything on the wheel, she does all of the glazing, she manages the business, sets up the shows, takes care of the money, does the scheduling.”

The two started their fall season a couple of weeks ago, with a show in Davidson, and now will be working a show every weekend until early December.

”It keeps us busy, that’s for sure. We look forward to mid-December where we can take a break, relax a little bit.”

Jon Colburn at home in his pottery studio, checking some of the wheel-thrown items he’s made before glaze is applied to the surfaces. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_5950.jpeg Jon Colburn at home in his pottery studio, checking some of the wheel-thrown items he’s made before glaze is applied to the surfaces. Chenoa Colburn applies glaze to the mugs thrown by her husband. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_2061.jpg Chenoa Colburn applies glaze to the mugs thrown by her husband. This illustration shows off many of the items Jon and Chenoa Colburn make and sell. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Fall2018-collage.jpeg This illustration shows off many of the items Jon and Chenoa Colburn make and sell. The Colburn’s display tent, which will be set up at Autumn Leaves Festival this weekend. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_6559.jpeg The Colburn’s display tent, which will be set up at Autumn Leaves Festival this weekend.

Teacher making second visit to festival