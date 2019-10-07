Surry Central raises money to fight childhood cancer

The Surry High School Interact Club poses for a picture. - Submitted photos Kolton Quesinberry, Chelsey Atkins, Abigail Johnson, Mia McMillian, and Katelyn Patterson at a display explaining their fundraiser. - Submitted photos Maisen Holt, Megan Atkins, Katelyn Crabb, Abigail Johnson, and Payton O’Rouke pose for a picture. - Submitted photos Two-year-old Brinn Andrews. - -

DOBSON — The Interact Club at Surry Central High School went Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness during the week of Sept. 23-27.

The students set up a table at lunch with an information board and facts about childhood cancer and ways to get involved to make a difference. Students were able to donate $2 and wear a hat on that Friday. The Interact Club donated the money raised to The Isabella Santos Foundation in honor of Brinn Andrews, a 2-year-old from Albemarle who is fighting neuroblastoma.

A routine trip to the pediatrician changed Brinn’s family forever. When she was 20 months old and getting a check-up in December, her mom, Kellie, asked doctors to take a look at her belly. She’d noticed it stuck out a bit.

“It looked like a little pot belly,” she said. “I wasn’t worried about a thing.”

After feeling Brinn’s stomach, the doctor sent Kellie and Brinn to a lab for an ultrasound. An hour later they had a bed ready and waiting at Levine Children’s Hospital. Scans concluded that Brinn had a large tumor off her left adrenal gland. A biopsy confirmed Stage 3 neuroblastoma.

“Despite it being labeled as a rare type of pediatric cancer … this type of cancerous tumor is often found on top of the kidneys, or in the belly, chest, neck, pelvis or bones.”

According to the Interact Club, children younger than the age of 5 are most commonly affected. Since diagnosis, Brinn has turned 2, had four cycles of chemo, undergone surgery where doctors successfully removed 97% of the cancer and in late July a stem cell transplant. Over the next year, she will go through two more rounds of chemo, radiation and immunotherapy.

The club chose $2 donations because Brinn is 2 years old. After a week of awareness, the club successfully raised more than $350 in her honor.

