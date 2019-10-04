Drama club raises funds for local charities

Submitted photo The cast of Where’s There’s a Will, There’s a Murder is, front row, from left, Bruce Arnold, Eli Jones, Diane Barnett, Ellen Atkinson, back row, Jennifer Douglas, Bob Keck, Ann Griggs, Len Fawcett, Betty Ridolfi, Susan Overcash and director Tammy Denny. - Submitted photo On stage acting out a scene are, from left, Susan Overcash, Jennifer Douglas, Bob Keck, Betty Ridolfi and Ellen Atkinson. -

Blood isn’t always thicker than water.

This past weekend the Good Times Players Drama Club put on a dinner/theater event called, “Where’s There’s a Will, There’s a Murder.” There were three performances with all proceeds benefiting two nonprofits in Surry County, The Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands Foundation of Surry.

All three showings had a surprise local celebrity in attendance and they were the big reveal at the end, choosing not to give their kin folk the inheritance in the will, but donating all the money to local charities. Those three local celebrities were Teresa Lewis, David Diamont and Sandy George.

The play was directed and stage decorated by Tammy Denny.

The weekend event was able to earn more than $8,000 for the nonprofits agencies, but the giving did not stop there. At the end of the final showing the Executive Director Mary Boyles announced $500 of the proceeds would be donated to The United Fund of Surry’s 2020 campaign in memory of Bob Planer and Ed Camin, the founders of the Good Times Players Drama Club.

The cast of Where's There's a Will, There's a Murder is, front row, from left, Bruce Arnold, Eli Jones, Diane Barnett, Ellen Atkinson, back row, Jennifer Douglas, Bob Keck, Ann Griggs, Len Fawcett, Betty Ridolfi, Susan Overcash and director Tammy Denny. On stage acting out a scene are, from left, Susan Overcash, Jennifer Douglas, Bob Keck, Betty Ridolfi and Ellen Atkinson.