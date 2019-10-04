Livengood wants to bring fresh ideas to board

Livengood -

The Mount Airy News is publishing profiles on candidates in the Oct. 8 primary for the 2019 municipal election in Mount Airy, which involves three city commissioner races.

The same set of questions has been posed to each person, designed to give voters an idea of how office-seekers stand on relevant issues.

Today, candidates for the at-large seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners are profiled, Rob Livengood and Ron Niland. They are seeking the position now held by Jim Armbrister, who also is on the primary ballot but was unable to respond to the questions due to ongoing medical issues. The two candidates who receive the most votes in next week’s primary will advance to the election on Nov. 5.

Candidate Name: Rob Livengood

Age: 43

Address: 674 Knollwood Drive

Occupation: Marketing director, Interlam Corp.

Previous political experience: None

Question: Why are you running for this office?

Answer: Some are running for one specific issue. I am not. I love Mount Airy and its people. I see a path forward for the city and I would like to make it happen. I would like to lower taxes and bring spending under control. I would like to encourage entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to relocate here. I would like to get younger people involved in leadership roles within the community. I would like to be a catalyst to help everyone work together.

Question: What skills/qualifications do you bring to the table which would make you an effective council member?

Answer: I have a background in business, and I understand finance. I have worked in both the private and public sector and have extensive experience in government contracting and procurement. My experiences are broad, and I would bring enthusiasm and fresh ideas to the board.

Question: After the smoke clears from the city election, what would be your “New Year’s Resolution” regarding the direction of the Spencer’s redevelopment?

Answer: 1. Monitor and address the contracts in place and see them to fruition. 2. Fund infrastructure projects to support the present and future development. 3. And as fiscally responsible as possible, make the property desirable for potential sale and/or development.

Question: Other than Spencer’s what is the biggest issue now facing the city and what would you do to address that?

Answer: Issue: Dwindling jobs/competitive workforce. Resolution: Develop economic-development incentives that are outcome-focused. Increase retail activity by assessing and integrating how we can better engage small and medium-sized businesses to proactively keep them in our community.

Using the economic incentives that Mount Airy has, recruit small and medium-sized companies to expand or relocate to the area.

Question: With the closing of the Hanesbrands plant and the possibility that Renfro Corp. will move its headquarters out of Mount Airy, what further should be done to bring jobs to the town, as you have referred to already?

Answer: Market the town as it is already: a great place to live, grow, work and raise a family. Larger companies can be based in Winston-Salem, Greensboro or elsewhere. Mount Airy can be home to small and medium companies that serve those larger ones. The city could encourage new businesses and entrepreneurs to open or move to the area by using various available economic incentives. Our nationally recognized Mount Airy school system as well as our proximity to a great community college could also be in our “marketing toolkit.”

Question: Mount Airy officials have projected at least $34 million in capital spending over the next 10 years for major building- and equipment-related needs. How should this be financed?

Answer: First — why wasn’t this capital spending identified before now? All $34 million cannot possibly be an “emergency” that was not identified before.

Capital needs and infrastructure needs must always be considered in the budget and be planned for long term. Sometimes infrastructure needs to be seen as a liability and not as an asset for budgeting purposes.

Other than the typical financing methods of funding capital needs, I propose funding by continuing to tap into a surplus that Mount Airy has: water. Selling water to other surrounding municipalities could help offset funding that would come from taxes and could, in the future, help lower taxes overall. This is not an immediate fix. But it took a while for the city to get into this predicament and getting out of it could take a while.

What we SHOULD NOT DO is any type of sales-leaseback transaction to fund these capital needs.

This type of action is where the city would sell buildings and property that it owns to an “improvement authority” or third party, and then issue a bond using the buildings as collateral. The problem with this deal is that, though it solves a short-term problem, it pushes the bill for the solution down the road. When leaders earmark the capital for one-shot budgetary fixes, they are “selling the family silver.” This type of financing should never be used to fill a one-time budgetary hole.

Question: Despite a 25% increase in property taxes, the city government seems to be struggling with expenses. What can be done revenue-wise or reduction-wise to alleviate this?

Answer: Stop spending money. Slow down on large money-sucking projects.

Departments might have to tighten their belts and find ways to save funds. The board and other officials might have to look at infrastructure as a liability instead of an asset and budget accordingly. Analyze what areas in the city produce revenues that far exceed the costs to maintain their infrastructure and encourage new businesses to relocate there. Realize that the city can’t be run like a business but maybe it could be run more like a farm. If it were, then the city would be planting more seeds in our most-fertile soils where the financial yield back would be the highest.

Question: Feel free to add anything about your campaign and goals which hasn’t been touched on previously.

Answer: Many people have said to me they are happy that a “younger person” is interested in running for office. Young or not, part of me seemed to be told, by something beyond me, that this was something I should pursue. I believe that if I’m not doing something to help myself or others move forward then I am not doing enough. I want to be part of the population that helps Mount Airy move forward.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

