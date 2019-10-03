Sonker Festival to be served up Saturday

Tom Joyce | The News Servings of the namesake dessert await a long line of eager customers during a past Surry County Sonker Festival. -

Every year on an October afternoon, hundreds of people flock to the Surry County countryside as if drawn by a giant magnet — not to view fall foliage, but to enjoy a culinary treat known as sonkers.

That day will come again this Saturday, when the 40th-annual Sonker Festival is held at the historic Edwards-Franklin House at 4132 Haystack Road, Mount Airy, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m.

Sonkers are a deep-dish fruit delicacy sometimes described as not really cobbler and not really pie, which are unique to this area. Similar to the 1799 Edwards-Franklin House itself, the tasty treats date to colonial times.

The festival celebrating sonkers also traditionally includes live music by old-time bands, flatfooting and demonstrations of crafts such as quilting, along with other attractions including a Civil War exhibit and tours of the house.

But the main event is undeniably the sonkers, which typically have throngs of people waiting in long lines for cups of the dessert they then devour — as was the case during the 2018 festival.

“I would think we had between 500 and 700 people,” said Dr. Annette Ayers, the president of the Surry County Historical Society that spearheads the gathering.

And those hefty numbers were exceeded even more by the consumption of sonkers.

“We usually sell over 1,000 servings,” Ayers added Wednesday. “I go by the number of cups I buy.”

The customary sonker flavors once again will be available, including cherry, blackberry, strawberry, peach, sweet potato and blueberry, with sweet potato being the most popular.

Sonker servings will be sold for $3 each and beverages for $1, but admission to the event itself is free.

Many people bring lawn chairs and sit in the spacious yard outside the house to enjoy their sonkers and listen to traditional music. This year it will be provided by The West Surry Rangers, with plywood to be arranged on the lawn to accommodate flatfooting.

From near and far

A check of a visitation register inside the historic house during last year’s festival revealed folks coming from such states as New York, Pennsylvania and Georgia, in addition to areas of Virginia, the North Carolina coastal area and the Triad region.

“One woman came all the way from Texas,” Ayers recalled, a descendant of Jesse Franklin, who was an older brother of Meshack Franklin. Meshack was a member of Congress who lived in the house — now owned by the non-profit Surry Historical Society — and a brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s.

Along with the opportunity to sample a treat one just doesn’t find at any old bakery or other retail outlet, Ayers pointed to additional elements she believes have kept the Surry County Sonker Festival going for 40 years.

“Part of it is that family reunion atmosphere,” she said of the ambiance that prevails, enhanced by the slice of history the old house offers.

“Someone might not know another soul there, but before you know it they are visiting and talking with each other.”

And while most local residents are accustomed to the craft of quilting, it is a novelty for some visitors who venture to the Sonker Festival from other places.

“You’d be surprised just how many people are fascinated by quilting — they know nothing about it,” Ayers said.

Basketry and pottery also will be on display along with a collection of Civil War artifacts by Walter White.

Servings of the namesake dessert await a long line of eager customers during a past Surry County Sonker Festival. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Sonka-wonka-this.jpg Servings of the namesake dessert await a long line of eager customers during a past Surry County Sonker Festival. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

