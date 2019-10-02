City schools start next strategic plan

Jeff Linville | The News School board chairman Tim Matthews, left, and board members Phil Thacker and Wendy Carriker discuss the new strategic plan Tuesday. - Jeff Linville | The News School board members Teresa Leiva, left, Kyle Leonard and Mike Marion listen to Superintendent Kim Morrison Tuesday. -

It’s only been three years since Mount Airy City Schools approved a new four-year strategic plan, but the district has already begun brainstorming on a new one.

Superintendent Kim Morrison unveiled a preliminary skeleton of what the next plan could look like at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Education.

Morrison said that along with herself, those who have taken part in the early planning meetings every fourth Tuesday morning have included Penny Willard, director of innovative programming and AIG; Dr. Phillip Brown, chief officer for academics and human resources; and Jesse Hiatt, director of research and development.

The first work sessions established a vision statement and beliefs that will guide their further work, she said.

This vision statement is: We will graduate all students to lead, innovate and serve.

The beliefs are:

• All students will be successful and prepared for their future careers;

• All students have unique gifts, talents and abilities;

• All students need community connections;

• Personalized, differentiated learning must occur for all students;

• A positive, safe and healthy environment fosters respect and culturally responsive practices for stuff and students.

Under human resources, the district needs to look at ways to attract new talent.

One idea mentioned was offering incentives for hard-to-staff positions.

Another idea was recruiting from local colleges and increasing diversity by recruiting from historically black colleges and universities. In this state, such schools include Winston-Salem State, N.C. A&T, N.C. Central, Shaw University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College and Bennett College.

Under retention and support, several suggestions were listed. These included revising the supplement scale, having members services/employee assistance, health/wellness, monthly email communications regarding human resources issues, professional development, an employee appreciation committee and regional or state networking for teachers.

“It takes a lot to retain teachers in a rural area, especially when they are young,” said Morrison. Social and emotional support plays a part.

In December 2016 when the city school system unveiled its new strategic plan, the lengthy presentation at Jones Intermediate School covered a lot of ground.

Perhaps a sign of the times is an area mentioned in the preliminary topics for the new plan that didn’t come up in the current one: student safety.

“We want every child who walks in our buildings to feel emotionally safe and physically safe,” said the superintendent.

Under the idea of school-based therapy Morrison listed four bullet points:

• Increase productivity and maximize mental health services for students;

• Increase communication between SBT and teachers to give strategies;

• In-service personal development sessions at each school to talk about strategies for teachers;

• Have a related booth at community night.

Under physical safety, the suggestions were:

• Repairs such as removing steps at Jones, installing outside lighting and repairing the CTE walkway at the high school;

• DUI prevention activities at sporting events;

• Updating alarms, door locks and keyless entry systems;

• Adding extra security cameras at each campus.

Under innovation, Morrison covered topics such as STEAM, with the drone program. The work sessions suggested that perhaps the pharmacy tech program needed to change to medical coding because of a need in the job market.

The global topic covered cross-cultural competency and people skills. Workforce development should include ideas that help students develop skills in problem-solving and business sense.

“Skills we believe will be crucial for the future,” read Morrison, “include, but are not limited to:”

• Critical thinking and STEAM skill of logical deduction, reasoning, decision-making, creative thinking, coding and understanding online info

• People skills that allow for team building, cross-cultural understandings, social interactions, virtual collaborations

• High level problem-solving that allows one to pull a wide variety of knowledge and info and apply them to a problem

• Social, mobile, analytics and cloud tech skills that use new media forms and leverages these for persuasive communication.

One section focused on service with a suggestion that all students complete 50 service hours a year.

School board member Teresa Leiva said she likes the idea of incorporating connections to the community in the strategic plan.

Board member Mike Marion said the board has talked a lot about how high schools are changing. How is what the city schools are planning fit into new ways of learning?

Morrison said to look at what is offered in workforce development. She said MACS has student school enterprise at MAMS, an entrepreneur program and competition, incubators at high school, mentorships, the culinary program, and the opportunity to explore public safety careers (fire, police, rescue squad).

Marion asked about transferable college classes.

The superintendent said that in the past that a student had to be at least a junior in order to take a class to earn college credit. There has been a lot of discussion about who might be mature enough to take such classes at an earlier age. If a student is performing highly, should they be able to get into a course as a sophomore or even as a freshman?

”These are the areas where feedback would be good,” she said.

Folks in the community will get a chance to provide their ideas for the next strategic plan at a community meeting on Oct. 23, then again at a March meeting when the plan starts to take on more of a shape.

The community meeting details have not yet been formalized, but check the school calendar to see when the details are uploaded at www.mtairy.k12.nc.us/apps/events/?id=0.

Parent input to be sought Oct. 23

