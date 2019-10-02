Color expert to hold workshop at SCC

Internationally acclaimed colorist Sherry Ratay will lead a continuing education class for cosmetologists on Monday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson. -

DOBSON — Hair color expert Sherry Ratay, creator of the Ratay Way, will be instructing cosmetologists who are seeking continuing education credits on Monday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Surry Community College.

The full day of presentations will count as eight hours of continuing education credit. The event will be held in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, in Dobson.

Ratay is an internationally-acclaimed celebrity colorist, Joico commercially artistic colorist, award-winning color expert and salon owner. She will cover a variety of topics during the day-long seminar including choosing the best hair color for your client, and grey coverage and blending. She will also discuss Balayage freehand painting and foil.

“This event is a wonderful way for you to earn your continuing education credit while meeting our current students and reuniting with other Surry Community College graduates and instructors,” said Robin Minton, cosmetology lead instructor. “We can’t wait to see you and share in this experience that we hope will become an annual industry event.”

Ratay travels all over the country to train and educate other professionals. Although she owns her own luxury salon in Central Florida called Salon Ratay, she continues to train with all of the major manufacturers in hair color and further her education.

Her passion for education does not stop there. Along with being well-versed in teaching all of the other hair color lines, Ratay has decided to dedicate her career to hair color. As a respected professional in the community, her advice has been attributed in Vogue, Salon Today, American Salon, Modern Salon Magazine and Central Florida Lifestyle Publications. She has also been featured in Orlando Magazine, as the #1 Hair Colorist for women and men in the Central Florida area.

The registration deadline is Oct. 10. There is a $100 registration fee; lunch will be provided. The day will also include door prizes every hour.

For more information, contact Minton, at 336-386-3570 or mintonr@surry.edu. Participants should register online at www.surry.edu. To stay informed of news from the cosmetology program at Surry, follow @surrycosmetology on Facebook.