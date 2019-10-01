Flat Rock holds Literacy Night

Submitted photo Mount Airy Elks Lodge on hand to supply pizza and drinks at Flat Rock Elementary School's Literacy Night are, from left, front row, Denise Connolly, Mark Alderman, Linda Self, Norman Marion, Lora Kennedy; back row, Warren King, Ray Flippen, Tommy Marion, Lisa Flynn, and Tony Gentry. - Submitted photo Teachers acted out the last scene in the chapter. - Submitted photo Families gather in the gym to read How to Steal a Dog. -

Flat Rock Elementary School held a Literacy Night recently where families met in the gym to read the final chapter of “How To Steal a Dog.”

Teachers handed out student copies so everyone could follow along as fourth grade teacher Shannon Parker read Chapter 21. While she was reading, Media Specialist Kristi Edwards and fifth grade teacher Philip Riekehof acted out the chapter as Georgina and Toby.

Several of the Mount Airy Elks Lodge members were on hand to serve pizza and drinks to everyone, mirroring the final chapter of the book because the family gets to eat pizza in their new home.

“Flat Rock Elementary School is grateful to this organization for providing books to all students and staff and providing the pizza and drinks,” school officials said.