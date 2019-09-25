Lowgap man charged in weekend shooting

Callahan -

A Lowgap man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after a weekend incident that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Dale Lawrence Callahan, 40, of 236 Ramey Creek Road, Lowgap, was arrested Sunday while in Stokes County and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, and attempted robbery.

The shooting, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, occurred within the 1200 block of Siloam Road Saturday morning. While the sheriff’s office has released little information on the incident, a Northern Hospital of Surry County spokesperson said the two victims arrived at the hospital in a “bullet riddled car” shortly before 11 a.m.

One of the victims, a female, was treated at the hospital then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The second victim, a male, was treated at Northern and later released.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, detectives were able to interview both victims Saturday and quickly identified Callahan as a “person of interest,” and began a search for the Lowgap man.

At some point the next day, they received information that he was in King, so they notified the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office of his presence there. Stokes County deputies arrested him later that day at 326 Cobblestone Drive in King.

He was then jailed under a $500,000 secured bond, with a Nov. 13 court date.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the victims, their conditions, nor a potential motive for the shooting. They said the case is still under investigation.