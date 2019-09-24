Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-77 South

Two tractor-trailers collided on I-77 on Sunday closing down the southbound lanes of the highway. - Smoke billows from a crash that involved two tractor tailers Sunday on I-77 near Elkin. -

Two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate-77 at Exit 85, CC Camp Road, on Sunday afternoon, closing down all southbound lanes of the highway,

The call came in to Surry Emergency Services at 4:45 p.m., according to John Shelton, Surry Emergency Services director.

The collision of the two 18-wheelers involved another vehicle, a passenger car which was sideswiped, but Shelton said there were no serious injuries, and some of the people involved refused treatment or transport.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

A detour was put in place at exit 93 diverting traffic to Hwy. 21 via Poplar Springs Road for several hours.

At its worst, Shelton said traffic was backed up for eight miles, but after the detour was put in place, the traffic slowdown was confined to one mile north of the Mitchell River.

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

