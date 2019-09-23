Paraguay subject of Wednesday Passport talk

Submitted photo Norma Goins will talk about the country of Paraguay during a presentation at Surry Community College on Wednesday, in the Auditorium (A-121) on the Dobson campus at 12:30 p.m. -

Dobson – Travel to Paraguay without leaving the Yadkin Valley during an upcoming Passport Event hosted by the Scholars of Global Distinction at Surry Community College.

Norma Gomez Goins, a Surry Community College graduate who is employed in the college’s Workforce, Technologies & Community Education area, will present her father’s country of origin: Paraguay. The presentation will be held on Wednesday in the Auditorium (A-121) on the Dobson campus at 12:30 p.m.

The Scholars of Global Distinction is a program that started at Surry Community College last year and is open to all students. Scholars complete 15 credits of globally intensive courses, attend eight “passport” events, complete an immersion program, and deliver a capstone presentation. Participation in the program fosters increased global awareness and skills to compete in a globally diverse world.

For more information about the event or the Scholars of Global Distinction program, contact Sarah Wright, lead instructor – Humanities, at wrights@surry.edu or 336-386-3439.