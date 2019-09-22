Surry County Most Wanted

King - Goodson - Davis - Blankenship - - Collins - - Stanley - - Branch - -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• H.H. King, III, 39, white male, wanted on post-release warrants and is on supervision for felony possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit drugs, felony possession of a counterfeit check, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony maintaining a drug dwelling.

• Richard Elijah Goodson, 33, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

• Jake Michael Johnson, 29, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

• Israel Jacob Davis, 21, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Randall Jay Blankenship, 58, white male, wanted for two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and one charge of failure to appear in court.

He also has a court date Monday for charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule III drug.

• Richard Landon Collins, 39, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

He also has a pending traffic court date Sept. 30 for charges of driving with no insurance and having an expired tag.

• Daniel Lee Stanley, 24, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

He also has an Oct. 22 traffic court date in Forsyth County for charges of driving while license revoked and having no insurance.

• Jason Dean Branch, 40, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

He also was scheduled to be in court Friday for charges of driving with an expired tag, driving with no registration, failure to apply for a new title, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, no insurance, and driving while license revoked.

On Wednesday he is scheduled to be in Iredell County court to face similar driving-related charges.

On Oct. 18 in Dobson he faces similar charges, then again Nov. 14 in Iredell County.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

