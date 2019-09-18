City seeking FEMA grant for generators

Mount Airy is seeking a grant that, if successful, will provide generators to power the city water system if needed due to an emergency.

Grants are available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to supply electrical generators and related equipment for protection of a critical facility, according to city Public Works Director Jeff Boyles. This includes water and sewage-treatment equipment.

Most of North Carolina has qualified for the right to apply for such grants in the wake of recent hurricanes that disrupted power in many locations.

Boyles added that Jake Freeman, a meter reader for the city, has “diligently” pursued a grant that would provide up to two generators for the municipal water system.

The locations targeted for that equipment are the Reeves Mill Pump Station and the West Pine Street (North Surry) Pump Station, according to city government documents.

In order to proceed with the grant-seeking process, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners was required to approve a resolution authorizing the application, which it did in a unanimous vote earlier this month.

Boyles has advised that no expense to the city is expected if the grant is approved.

But the public works director says no time frame could be provided for the process, terming it “very deliberate.”

One other local entity has been successful in seeking generators through the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently.

In June, it was announced that the Mount Airy Rescue Squad had been approved to receive units.

The squad, based on Frederick Street, qualified for 36kW and 22kW generators to provide uninterrupted power for emergency medical operations, allowing it to function at 100-percent capacity during natural and man-made disasters.

That equipment also will enable the squad to serve as an emergency shelter for the Red Cross, if needed.

In another recent development involving Mount Airy’s utility operations, the commissioners approved a $75,000 contract with D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. of Greensboro to demolish a “digestor roof” at the city waste-treatment plant off U.S. 52-South.

The project, which must be completed by Dec. 31, includes transferring about 250,000 gallons of wastewater material from one digestor at the plant to an adjoining one, along with dismantling and removing a 65-foot-diameter floating roof and column on one digestor. The proper disposal of materials also is specified.

D.H. Griffin was the low bidder for the job. It earlier was contracted to demolish buildings on the former Spencer’s industrial property now owned by the city government.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

