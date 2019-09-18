Yokeley’s support for ETJ persists

Tom Joyce | The News Commissioner Steve Yokeley is shown during a recent city council meeting. -

Although Mount Airy has relinquished zoning control of an area one mile outside its limits which Surry County has taken over, there is lingering opposition by a city official who vigorously opposed that move.

This surrounds what might be described as housekeeping measures still facing city officials, involving required amendments to the Mount Airy Code of Ordinances to reflect the elimination of the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone.

A public hearing is scheduled on those changes during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday night.

“Any ordinance change requires a public hearing,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said during the board’s last meeting on Sept. 5 when it voted to set that hearing for this week.

What was expected to be a cut-and-dried decision became complicated when Commissioner Steve Yokeley asked that the hearing issue be removed from a consent agenda. It contains routine items that are lumped together and disposed of with a single vote at the start of city council meetings with no discussion.

Yokeley — who had lobbied unsuccessfully for the continuation of the controversial zoning control that ultimately was ended through a 3-2 decision by the commissioners in June — asked that the hearing-related matter be moved to the regular agenda.

Commissioner Jon Cawley, a staunch ETJ opponent, voted against that switch in a 3-1 decision (with Commissioner Jim Armbrister absent).

“I would like a special vote just on this one item,” Yokeley said in explaining why he wanted the consideration of the public hearing to be removed from the consent agenda and made available for discussion.

This largely seemed to be window-dressing on the part of Yokeley which provided the opportunity for one last shot against the ETJ zone’s elimination in June.

“I’m not going to vote for anything that does away with the ETJ,” he added.

The special one-mile boundary had been implemented in 2001, giving Mount Airy zoning jurisdiction and control over residential and commercial development in fringe areas around the city. This was seen as needed at a time when annexation was prevalent, which is no longer a factor.

After the city’s vote in June, the Surry County commissioners took final action in August to pave the way for the county government re-assuming control of the special zone on Sept. 1. It encompasses an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people and about 9,000 acres.

Some of those out-of-town residents objected to the fact they could not vote for Mount Airy elected officials making decisions regarding their property.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley asked about the implications of the public hearing during the Sept. 5 meeting.

“How is this going to change anything?” Brinkley said in light of the county moving forward with the takeover.

City Manager Barbara Jones replied that nothing would be altered, pointing out that the public hearing concerns zoning ordinance changes to reflect actions that already had been taken.

These include such items as removing a provision specifying that the county commissioners appoint four of the nine members of the Mount Airy Planning Board, which has ensured the ETJ zone was represented on the group.

Another ordinance amendment calls for deleting the boundaries for the special zone to indicate it is no longer controlled by the municipality.

After their discussion, the commissioners decided 3-1 to schedule the public hearing for this week, with Brinkley apparently unwittingly voting in favor of that. She repeatedly had sided with Yokeley’s pro-ETJ stance earlier this year.

“I voted wrong,” she said after the most-recent vote.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley is shown during a recent city council meeting. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Yokeley-this.jpg Commissioner Steve Yokeley is shown during a recent city council meeting. Tom Joyce | The News

