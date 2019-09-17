County votes on $53K paving job

Jeff Linville | The News The pavement slopes away at the far end of the parking lot at the Dobson Farmers Market, creating a high drop from the cement. The county board voted Monday to spend almost $53,000 on repaving the lot. - Jeff Linville | The News Two weeks ago the county board approved $29,500 of additional work at the market including a restroom and storage room seen here, as well as thicker posts for greater stability. - Jeff Linville | The News The site of the former Sue’s Restaurant has run up $126,000 on three votes by the county board in the past four months. -

DOBSON — The only item that didn’t end in a unanimous vote at Monday’s county meeting was an item that wasn’t even on the agenda.

Don Mitchell, county facilities director, appeared before the Surry County Board of Commissioners to request funds for a paving project on the site of the former Sue’s Restaurant on East Atkins Street.

“I have received two quotes to pave the parking lot at the new farmers market from two local paving contractors,” Mitchell wrote in a request to the board.

The location measures about 184 feet deep and 166 feet wide, with the new farmers market in the middle.

Glass Paving Co. provided an estimate for work that would include taking up existing asphalt and curbing over 2,925 yards of space, preparing a base with gravel and then pave with 2 inches of new asphalt. The estimate was $51,436; with an option to seal-coat a 200’x45’ area adjacent to the parking lot, the total came to $52,686.

New River Paving was less than $1,000 difference at $53,500.

Chairman Van Tucker, who is on the county property committee, said he has toured the site and seen that there is about an 8-inch drop from the cement surface of the market to the current level of the parking lot, which could be a fall hazard.

Mitchell stated that the old asphalt is in bad shape and needs to be torn up and repaved.

Commissioner Larry Johnson said that he doesn’t have a problem with the market itself, but he is not fond of pulling money from the contingency fund, especially coming so early in the fiscal year that started July 1. For an endeavor like this, he said he would rather see this expense discussed during the board’s annual budget retreat in February.

Asked how much money is in the contingency fund now, County Manager Chris Knopf stated $126,806.

Right now the county has yellow tape marking off the area so that no one tries to walk up there and get hurt, noted Tucker.

One of the board members asked Johnny Easter, the county development services director, to weigh in on the building codes angle. Easter said that because it is an outdoor structure, the market doesn’t have to be handicap-accessible like regular buildings. However, the site could potentially open the county up to legal trouble because of trip hazards.

After further discussion, the board voted 4-1 in favor of the paving project, with Commissioner Johnson voting no.

Public outcry

One of the biggest turnouts at a county meeting in recent years came when Sue’s Restaurant posted a notice on its doors that it was closed until some repairs could be made.

As the county had bought the entire parcel as part of the former Lowes Foods/Just Save property, county government was the new landlord.

At that July 2018 meeting, Sarah Southern asked how many folks in attendance were there to support Sue’s Restaurant; dozens of hands went up.

“It’s more than a business,” she said. “We are a family to everyone.” The restaurant owners have done many things for the community such as donate food to the needy and sponsor youth sports teams.

One man shed tears as he talked about how he took his grandchildren there to eat every week, but he couldn’t take them there anymore.

MaryAnn Hester said her family ate at Sue’s twice a week. The diner is more than just a business, but a place of community where friends gather, she told. The owners have been good to Dobson, and she for one was willing to show her support whether it be pitching in a bit of money or some manual labor to help get the place back on its feet.

Tina Haynes, an employee, said Ray and Sue had been great bosses, and they had been there for each and every employee as well as being there for their patrons.

“You grow to love your customers and their families, too,” said Haynes.

Bad news

Three weeks later at the first August meeting, the county board received some troubling findings.

“County officials had been working for several months with the owners of Sue’s Restaurant to arrange floor repairs in the kitchen area estimated to cost $20,000,” said a special notice from the office of the county manager.

“Once the repairs were underway, contractors discovered that interior and exterior walls in the kitchen area had rotted, creating serious structural deficiencies. Repair estimates for the walls ranged from $100,000 to $142,000.”

Tony Chilton, an architect with Brite Engineering Consultants in Pilot Mountain, recommended demolition rather than spending additional funds in an attempt to make the building structurally sound.

The building that housed Sue’s is about four decades old, starting out as a Hardee’s, noted Commissioner Eddie Harris. It has numerous issues that would require time and money in order to get the building up to code, he said. And even if the county did that, taxpayers would still own a 40-year-old building that started out as a fast-food place and might not have been as well constructed as the typical building.

“The board regrets the impact of its decision on the restaurant’s owners and employees,” wrote Knopf. “But the board agrees with the observations of the architect and the recommendation of the county attorney that the cost to make the existing building structurally sound would not be a good use of public funds.”

Public funds

What makes for a good use of public funds is up for debate now that the county has voted to spend $126,186 on the new farmers market, not to mention the demolition cost of tearing down the restaurant, as well as the man-hours of county employees dedicated to the project.

At the first county meeting in May, Bryan Cave, county Cooperative Extension director, and Tony Davis, Soil and Water Conservation District director, came before the county board to discuss using the razed site as a home for a open-air building that could be used for a farmers market and more.

“This building will be used for a lot of stuff,” said Davis. This could include uses for members of 4-H, Master Gardeners, Cattlemen’s Association, Family and Consumer Science clients, Wellness, and the Health and Nutrition Center.

“We have received a bid of $88,000 for a 62’x90’ open-air pole structure,” Cave and Davis wrote in a memo to the county board.

At the meeting Cave said that the local agriculture agencies have pledged $44,000 and possibly up to $49,000 toward that cost. He was looking for the county to match that with $44,000.

At the Sept. 3 meeting, Don Mitchell, county facilities director, asked the county board for more money for the farmers market for additional work not included in the original plans.

These “will make the market more user-friendly to the public,” said a memo to the commissioners before the meeting. ‘Total cost of the additional items is $29,500.”

About two-thirds of that cost was adding two rooms at the outdoor market. One of the 10’x10’ rooms is for a restroom, while the other is for storage. This costs $15,000. Connecting plumbing to the restroom added another $6,700.

Another expense was recommended by a structural engineer, noted Mitchell, which was installing 8-inch posts in place of 6-inch posts for better strength. This added $4,800. Trimming the eaves to fit under a metal soffit added another $3,000.

The $126,000 spent on the farmers market, as well as the demolition expense, puts the total expenditure as high as what the county was expected to spend to repair Sue’s Restaurant — a business was increasing county revenues by paying rent.

“That $126,000 — that’s three times more than we thought we would,” said Johnson. Still, as a commissioner, he said he knows unexpected things come up. During renovations on the historic courthouse, more than 30 change orders came up concerning work not originally in the plans.

Johnson repeated that he isn’t opposed to having a multipurpose shelter in Dobson, but he doesn’t like the timing. The farming season is winding down, so this big of an expenditure could have waited until the board had a chance to discuss long-range goals, finances and debt service, he believed.

The pavement slopes away at the far end of the parking lot at the Dobson Farmers Market, creating a high drop from the cement. The county board voted Monday to spend almost $53,000 on repaving the lot. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMGP3002_filtered.jpg The pavement slopes away at the far end of the parking lot at the Dobson Farmers Market, creating a high drop from the cement. The county board voted Monday to spend almost $53,000 on repaving the lot. Jeff Linville | The News Two weeks ago the county board approved $29,500 of additional work at the market including a restroom and storage room seen here, as well as thicker posts for greater stability. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMGP3004_filtered.jpg Two weeks ago the county board approved $29,500 of additional work at the market including a restroom and storage room seen here, as well as thicker posts for greater stability. Jeff Linville | The News The site of the former Sue’s Restaurant has run up $126,000 on three votes by the county board in the past four months. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMGP3008_filtered.jpg The site of the former Sue’s Restaurant has run up $126,000 on three votes by the county board in the past four months. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.