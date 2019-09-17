Candidate forum tonight

Candidates, from left, Jon Cawley, Todd Harris, Steve Yokeley, Ivy Sheppard and David Rowe prepared to respond to questions during a forum prior to the most recent municipal election in Mount Airy, in 2017. Tonight, the Surry County Republican Party will be holding a forum for a slate of nine candidates seeking three seats on the city board. -

Two Mount Airy Board of Commissioner hopefuls have dropped out of a candidate forum planned for tonight, according to one of the event’s organizers.

Mark Jones, chairman of the Surry County Republican Party, which is sponsoring the forum, said in an email Sunday that two candidates have “recently backed out,” dropping the number of participants from nine to six.

While he did not mention the candidates by name in the email, Monday he clarified that North Ward incumbent Dean Brown and South Ward challenger Marie T. Wood have dropped out of the event, after initially agreeing to take part.

He said Ron Niland, a challenger for the at-large seat, also is not participating, but that Niland told the GOP organizers when they first announced the forum he could not attend because of a previous family engagement out of town.

The forum is set for 6:30 p.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, and will focus on three commissioner seats up for grabs in the fall.

In the South Ward, incumbent Shirley Brinkley has decided not to seek re-election, leaving the door open for three challengers: Gene Clark, Julia F. Mitchell, and Wood.

In the North Ward Brown is squaring off against Frank Clawson and Thomas C. Koch.

At-large incumbent Jim Armbrister is facing challenges from Rob Livengood and Niland.

A run-off election is slated for Oct. 8 to narrow each race to two candidates for the Nov. 5 election.

Jones said Wood told him a family conflict had arisen, while Brown sent an email “three or four weeks ago” explaining he would not participate

The city elections are non-partisan in nature, and Jones said his organization has put together questions that address city issues, such as tax rates, the Spencer’s redevelopment project, and similar issues.

That, he believes, is what is behind the two most recent withdrawals.

“I’m very skeptical,” Jones said Monday. “I think that Dean and Marie are perhaps afraid to come and answer tough questions.”

“It’s not meant to be a gotcha kind of thing,” he said. “It’s not meant for anyone to attack the candidates…it’s meant to (focus) on real issues. We have a committee of folks who have prepared questions that will be asked of all the candidates, they will all get to answer the same questions, have the same amount of time. It’s not a debate, it’s a forum. I think the audience will find the questions to be very pertinent to the issues facing Mount Airy.”

He said none of the candidates have been nor will be provided the questions ahead of time.

Brown confirmed Monday afternoon he had withdrawn from the forum.

“At first I thought it was a good idea, but when I got to thinking about it…I’ve worked really hard to be non-partisan in all my years as a commissioner. We want to represent all the people all the time,” Brown said, explaining that he believed with the GOP sponsoring the forum, it would be a partisan event.

“That’s why I did it (withdrew),” Brown said. “It’s not that I have anything against the people organizing it or anything like that. It was sponsored by the Republican Party, that made it partisan.”

Wood said she is in no way attempting to avoid answering tough questions or avoiding the forum because it’s being sponsored by the GOP.

“I initially thought I would be able to attend (the) forum, but a vacation came up and I couldn’t turn down an opportunity to be with my family,” she said by email late Monday afternoon.

Jones said his group began planning the forum in July, when the candidates could file to run for office, and contacted them all with the date. Only Niland said he couldn’t attend, and Jones said he understood that decision.

But the latest two, he said, are bothersome to him.

“We’ve got six who are going to be there. We’ll have seats for all nine of them with name tags. People can see who’s there and who’s not.”

Candidates, from left, Jon Cawley, Todd Harris, Steve Yokeley, Ivy Sheppard and David Rowe prepared to respond to questions during a forum prior to the most recent municipal election in Mount Airy, in 2017. Tonight, the Surry County Republican Party will be holding a forum for a slate of nine candidates seeking three seats on the city board. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Forum-this-1.jpg Candidates, from left, Jon Cawley, Todd Harris, Steve Yokeley, Ivy Sheppard and David Rowe prepared to respond to questions during a forum prior to the most recent municipal election in Mount Airy, in 2017. Tonight, the Surry County Republican Party will be holding a forum for a slate of nine candidates seeking three seats on the city board.

