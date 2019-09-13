Deputies bust Old 601 drug house

Lewis -

A Surry County man faces felony drug charges after a raid of his home.

Adam Gray Lewis, 24, a white male, of 3295 Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was arrested a week ago on Friday after an investigation by three law enforcement agencies.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office stated that its Narcotics Division worked an investigation with the narcotics divisions of the Mount Airy Police Department and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

That work led to the search warrant that was served at a residence on Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, just beside Fisher River close to where the road crosses over U.S. 601 north of Dobson.

The sheriff’s office stated that during the search detectives located methamphetamine, marijuana and clonazepam (also known by the prescription name Klonopin).

Lewis was charged with these felony offenses: possession of meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and two counts of felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.

He also was charged with these misdemeanors: possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis received a $30,000 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date.

Before that, Lewis has a court appearance scheduled on the Surry County court docket for Sept. 25 to face felony charges of possession of meth and maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.

He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, unsafe tires on a vehicle, and violating his probation.

While he has a charge for violating probation, the N.C. Department of Public Safety does not list what conviction Lewis had that would have mandated probation.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

