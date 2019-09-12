- Dutton -

DOBSON — A traffic stop on N.C. by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office led to felony drug charges.

On Sept. 3, a Narcotics Division operation led to the arrest of an individual for possession of illegal controlled substances, stated a press release from the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives were working in the area of Pine Ridge when they noticed a vehicle matching information and description of an individual selling and distributing illegal narcotics,” said the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives and the ‘SCU’ street crimes unit stopped the vehicle at the Dollar General store located on West Pine Street. During the search of the vehicle, illegal narcotics were located which consisted of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.”

Nicholas Daniel Dutton, 35, a white male, of Kindness Street, Mount Airy, was the only person in the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and charged with one count of felony possession of meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dutton was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a court date of Oct. 10.

According to the Surry County court docket, Dutton already had a court date set for Nov. 18 to face charges of felony larceny of a vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

In other sheriff’s office arrest reports:

• Clayton David Bullins, 37, of Double Creek Road, Dobson, was arrested July 18 and charged with assault on a female, with the victim listed as Mitzie Bullins of the same address. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and an August court date.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Bullins was convicted of the charge on Aug. 9 and given probation and a suspended sentence.

• Shane Gray Hawks, 29, of Tony Holder Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest July 18 for failure to appear in court June 4. He was given a $40,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.

Hawks is a convicted felon. In 2014 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of felony larceny of a vehicle, and two counts of possession of stolen goods.

In 2016 he was convicted in Virginia of felony shoplifting and given almost three years of probation.

• Sheila Lynn Wetrick, 53, of Hardin Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 19 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court July 3. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date in Yadkinville.

• Natasha Denise Bourne, 33, of College Place Avenue, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 19 charging her with failure to pay child support, dated April 10. She was given a $660 cash bond and an Aug. 14 court date.

• Ellis David Horton, 49, of Angel Street, Mount Airy, was arrested July 19 and served with papers for felony extradition as a fugitive for another state. He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and a July 22 court date.

He has a court date Wednesday to face charges of carrying a concealed weapon, having a fictitious or altered car title/registration/plate, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked (from previous impairment). Next Friday he faces speeding and driving while license revoked.

On Nov. 15 he faces another count of driving while license revoked as well as several traffic citations.

Horton has five previous convictions for driving while impaired. He spent five months in prison in 2014 after a conviction for DWI Level 2 and failure to stop for an officer.

He spent three months in prison last year after a conviction for felony possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Carly Marie Pina, 23, of Canton Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons July 19 charging her with trespassing, dated July 3. She was given an Aug. 7 court date.

• Howard B. Brim, 57, of Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons charging him with a violation of the solid-waste ordinance, dated May 16. He received an Aug. 9 court date.

• Jessie Marvin Tate Jr., 42, of Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 22 for failure to appear in court on two different dates. On June 12 he was facing three misdemeanor charges. On a second date (not listed on the report) he was facing two more misdemeanor counts. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

Two of the charges are individually listed on the court docket: reconnecting a utility and injury to personal property.

• Norman Clark Marion Jr., 46, of Lake Elva Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 22, charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated the day before. He was placed in the county detention center under a 48-hour hold with an Aug. 13 court date.

