Business tech open house slated

DOBSON — The Business Technologies Department at Surry Community College will be holding an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the V-Building, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson. There will also be a Facebook Live connection from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. where individuals can meet instructors and ask questions from the main college Facebook account @surrycommunitycollege.

Prospective students are invited to learn more about the department’s programs: accounting, business administration, medical office administration, and office administration, all of which can be completed online or in seated classes. Other programs include paralegal, management information systems, and trucking operations management that can be completed in seated classes.

Event participants will be entered into a drawing for a $250 scholarship provided by the Surry Community College Foundation. Children may attend, and refreshments will be offered. For additional information, contact Mitzi Poore at poorem@surry.edu or 336-386-3293.