Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man has been arrested on felony charges stemming from the Thursday morning theft of a box truck owned by Old North State Winery based downtown and miscellaneous clothing items it contained, according to city police department reports. Richard Joseph Banner, 46, of 2948 Wards Gap Road, is accused of two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods, all felonies, along with no operator’s license.

Banner, who was apprehended during a traffic stop in Forrest Oaks Shopping Center Thursday afternoon while driving the vehicle, was held in the Surry County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Sept. 18.

The 2004 International 4000 Series truck, white in color and bearing tag number JE4695 and a Fish Hippie logo on the driver’s-side cargo area, was taken from a parking lot at 1772 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for H&W Trucking Co., after its electrical system and ignition were hot-wired. The value of the vehicle was listed as $2,500, while that of the clothing was undisclosed.

• A false-pretense case occurred Wednesday at the Four Brothers convenience store in Holly Springs, where someone attempted to pass “training money” — typically used by Chinese bank tellers to practice counting U.S. currency — in exchange for a money order. The crime was still under investigation at last report.

• William Aaron Joshua Tinsley, 24, listed as homeless, was arrested on multiple charges on Aug. 27 after he was encountered during a suspicious-vehicle call on Jasper Pointe Circle by police. They found he was wanted for injury to personal property, communicating threats and assault on a female charges that had been issued on July 9 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Nicole Motley of West Lebanon Street as the complainant.

Tinsley also was charged at the time of his arrest with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in Surry District Court next Friday.

• Joseph Fredrick Johnson, 40, no address listed, was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 26 after being encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle call on West Lebanon Street. Johnson “physically resisted arrest,” police records state, and is scheduled to be in District Court next Thursday.

• Damyen Mitchell Linville, 27, of King, was charged with displaying a fictitious registration plate, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired inspection on Aug. 26 as the result of a suspicious-vehicle call on Carolina Court near Park Drive (on the back side of Forrest Oaks Shopping Center). Linville’s court date is Sept. 24.

• Jason Dakota Semones, 20, of 389 Mainline Road, Cana, Virginia, turned himself in on Aug. 26 on charges of injury to personal property and assault on a female which had been filed on July 17 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Destiny Isaac of Inman Road as the complainant. Semones is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Sept. 17.

• Terri Lynn Trenter, 57, of 838 S. Main St., No. 13, was served with a criminal summons on Aug. 26 for an assault and battery charge that had been issued on Aug. 19 with Brandi Lynn Goins of Kernersville as the complainant. Trenter’s court date is Sept. 19.

• A break-in of a motor vehicle, a 2006 Ford Econoline van owned by Surry-Yadkin Residential Services, was discovered on Aug. 20 at a home on Sydnor Street. Nothing was listed as missing from the van, which was unlocked at the time.

• Shane Alexander Hayden, 17, of 193 Blue Meadow Lane, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; a concealed-carry violation; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Aug. 21 as the result of a suspicious-vehicle investigation on Pine Street near Main Street.

Hayden is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 24.