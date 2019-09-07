North Surry cadets cheer one of their own

Submitted photo Twenty North Surry High School NC JROTC-811 cadets were among the friends and family members who were on hand recently in Columbia, S.C., to cheer on the graduation of former NC JROTC-811 Cadet Commander Katherine Hartgraves from Army Basic Training. - Submitted photo JROTC Instructor Col. John Bowes hands the guidon to former Cadet Commander Katherine Hartgroves, who was back home recently after graduating from Army Basic Training. - Submitted photo North Surry High School NC JROTC-811 Cadet Bryson Wilson, left, poses with North Surry graduate Katherine Hartgraves shortly after her graduation from Army Basic Training. -

North Surry’s Junior ROTC-811 cadets recently took a field trip to celebrate and surprise one of their own: a former North Surry cadet who has graduated from U.S. Army basic training.

Katherine Hartgraves, from North Surry’s Class of 2019, graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, with 20 Greyhound cadets rallying in support.

Hartgraves had led many of the cadets as their cadet commander for the spring semester. By viewing the graduation and having a personal connection to one of its members, students experienced firsthand what it would be like to begin a career as an enlisted private in the U.S. Army.

It was an emotional experience for some cadets.

“I cried because I was proud of her and I missed her high school graduation,” said Cadet Bryson Wilson.

“It was a really emotional experience because you realize that somebody you know is in those ranks of future soldiers,” said Matthew Jarrell.

“There were at least 20 platoons of 60-70 graduates so it was fun trying to figure out where she was. It was definitely a new experience,” said Cadet Christian Noisey. “I have never been to a military graduation, and it was unique to see what we in JROTC are a part of and what I may be a part of in the future.”

In honor of her graduation from basic, the students took Hartgraves out to eat. They were able to spend some time with her before she had to leave out. PV2 Hartgraves was sent to Fort Lee near Petersburg, Virginia, to continue her training, but not before stopping back in Mount Airy for a quick visit and some duty to which she had to attend.

Hartgraves returned to North Surry to relinquish her past command to current Cadet Commander McCain Griffith on Aug. 30.

“It was a real honor to attend her graduation and celebrate her successes,” Griffith said. “I am really proud of all of her accomplishments she has achieved so far. It was really special to me for her to be able to come back and take part in the ceremony to relinquish her command to me.”

“It was an awesome opportunity to have a former cadet commander return to take part in the ceremony along with her parents,” said FSgt. and JROTC instructor, Ken Goetzke.

