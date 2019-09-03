SCC offering variety of courses this month

Oil Painting

An Oil Painting class will be held at the Charles Stone Memorial Library, 319 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, with three class time selections.

On Tuesdays, the class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 10 through Nov. 12. On Wednesdays, the class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13. On Thursdays, the class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 12 through Nov. 14. Students are invited to paint their masterpiece, be it a landscape, portrait, or still life, using oils on canvas. This class is available for all skill levels.

The class requires advance registration and payment of a $70 class fee. For more information, call 336-386-3618. Ask for a supply list when registering.

Cosmetology

Surry Community College will be offering a continuing education class for current cosmetologists on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room H-125, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

This course is designed to provide continuing education hours required by the NC Board of Cosmetic Arts.

The cost is $71, and advance registration and payment are required. Lunch will be provided for an additional $10. To register online or to print off the registration form, visit www.surry.edu/personal-enrichment. Call Robin Minton at 336 386-3570 for more information.

Electrical Contractor Renewal

Electrical Contractor Renewal, 8 hours or 4 hours, will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 107 at The Pilot Center.

North Carolina requires professional tradesmen to obtain yearly Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Surry Community College offers CEUs for electricians. These classes are offered upon approval of the appropriate licensing board for CEUs toward license renewal and are not sponsored by the boards.

All classes require that students have the current code book. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Cost is $71. Call 336-386-3398 for more information.

Auto classes

Several classes dealing with motor vehicles have September start dates.

Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection Initial Certification and Renewal, 8 hours each, will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 and Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room V-113, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The cost is $71. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3398.or visit www.surry.edu.

Motor Vehicle Dealer- Renewal will be offered on Monday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room YA-132, The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The cost is $71. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3580 or visit www.surry.edu.

The NC Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this six hour course meets the requirement for the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the NC Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal.

Small Engine Repair will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Rooms V-113 and 630 on the main campus in Dobson. The cost is $183. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3398

or visit www.surry.edu.

In this class, the student will learn how to disassemble engines and check for manufacturer’s specifications and reassemble. Emphasis will be placed on the proper use of tools and testing equipment.

Computer, Technology

Several computer and technology classes will be starting up soon.

Computer Skills Basics Bootcamp is a new class being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 23 through Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at The Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., in Mount Airy. This shorter class format is designed to give beginning computer students a basic understanding of computer skills. The class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for students who may have limited computer skills. Topics may include keyboarding, terminology, basics of computer software and hardware and internet skills. This class begins new sessions monthly.

Advanced Microsoft Excel 2016 will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room J-107 on the main campus in Dobson. This course takes Excel skills to the next level. The class will include use of Data Tables, advanced formula writing and pivot tables. Prospective students should have basic knowledge of Excel formula writing. The cost is $125.

Smartphone Fundamentals will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Sept. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 110, The Elkin Center. This course provides users of both major brands of smartphones and tablets. The class will learn basic settings, how to set up email, how to purchase apps and music, as well as how to use some of the core apps. Phones and/or tablets must be provided by the student.

Introduction to QuickBooks will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room V-215 at the Dobson campus. This course explores the user-friendly bookkeeping software, QuickBooks 2015. Class topics include setting up your company in QuickBooks and creating your chart of accounts. Cost is $71.

For questions and registration for either of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.