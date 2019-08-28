Elks Lodge gives books to students

Submitted photo Kristi Edwards and Phillip Riekehof are sitting in the car that they live in in a scene from the novel How To Steal a Dog, as Shannon Parker reads from the first chapter of the book. - Submitted photo Several members of Mount Airy Elks Lodge #2061 were able to participate in the reveal of the novel, How To Steal a Dog, at Flat Rock Elementary School recently. They are, from left, Lisa Flynn, Mark Alderman, Linda Self, Ray Flippen, Warren King, Denise Connolly, Tommy Marion, and Karen Dodson. -

Students and staff of Flat Rock Elementary School are participating in the One Book, One School program with the novel, How To Steal a Dog.

Students at Flat Rock Elementary recently gathered in the gym for the revealing of the book after Kristi Edwards, media specialist, and Phillip Riekehof, fifth grade teacher, acted out the first chapter as fourth grade teacher Shannon Parker read the story. Members of Mount Airy Elks Lodge #2061 were at the school to give each student a copy of the book during the program.

Activities are planned for each chapter of the book, and the final chapter will be read aloud with parents on Sept. 24 at Flat Rock’s Literacy Night. Mount Airy Elks Lodge #2061 will support Literacy Night by providing pizza for families of Flat Rock Elementary School after the reading of the final chapter.

The program is made possible by a grant from the Elks National Foundation Promise Grant through the local Elks Lodge chapter. Mark Alderman and Lisa Flynn wrote the successful grant application, with the money to be split betweein the Literacy Program and another program called Community, Food and Fun.