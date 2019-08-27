Mayberry Man film

Children of Mayberry An early movie poster for Mayberry Man, a movie scheduled to be shot at the 2020 Mayberry Days Festival. -

The Andy Griffith Show debuted on television nearly 60 years ago and has aired in syndication virtually every day since, amassing a devoted fan base seeking high-quality, wholesome entertainment that hearkens to a simpler time.

For eight years the popular show ran original broadcasts, from 1960 until 1968, and returned to television for one last big hurrah in 1986, with the made-for-TV movie Return to Mayberry.

Since then, it’s been the syndicated reruns which have kept the show’s stories, and characters, alive.

That might change soon, with a group loosely called The Children of Mayberry putting together a film that fast-forwards to modern day America, prominently featuring the Mayberry Days Festival held here each September.

The group, made up of the children of the actors who appeared in the original series, is developing a feature-length comedy that will capture the spirit of Mayberry and serve it up to the passionate Mayberry fan community. It’s called “Mayberry Man.”

In “Mayberry Man,” an arrogant movie star is arrested for speeding in a small Southern town. Rather than levy a big fine, or sending the star to a local jail, the judge exhibits a bit of folksy wisdom TAGS fans will appreciate — and a story line which pays homage to one of the more popular episodes, “Man In A Hurry.”

The judge sentences the man — who clearly has no time nor interest in the lives of everyday people — to attend Mayberry Days, a week-long festival celebrating The Andy Griffith Show. Immersed in this modern-day Mayberry, the movie star discovers the true meaning of friendship and family.

Writer-director Stark Howell, an independent filmmaker and Hollywood storyboard artist, is the son of Hoke Howell, a character actor known for portraying hillbilly Dud Wash on the original series. The younger Howell was inspired to make the movie after attending his first Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy.

“I’ve always been a fan of the show, but I was shocked to discover the spirit of Mayberry still exists today within the tight-knit Mayberry fan community,” said Howell. “It’s the perfect setting to tell a modern-day, family-friendly story that expresses the virtues of the fictitious town of Mayberry that we all fell in love with so many years ago.”

What makes this project unique is that it will showcase original cast members of The Andy Griffith Show alongside real-life fans including tribute artists who dress up as characters from the show. Much of the film takes place in Mount Airy during the annual Mayberry Days festival and is scheduled to be shot there in September 2020.

Original Andy Griffith Show cast members slated for the film include Clint Howard (Ron Howard’s younger brother who played PB&J-eating Leon), Ronnie Schell (who appeared in two episodes and played Duke Slater in Gomer Pyle, USMC), and Keith Thibodeaux (who appeared in 13 episodes as one of Opie’s friends and played Little Ricky on I Love Lucy).

“Hollywood shouldn’t make this movie,” proclaimed Howard in support of the independent filmmaking approach. Howard, who has appeared in every type of production from low-budget to Hollywood blockbuster (Apollo 13, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Austin Powers), said, “This movie needs to be made by Mayberry citizens in Mayberry,” referring to Mount Airy.

Additional family members involved in the project are producers Cort Howell (Hoke’s son) and Gregory Schell (Ronnie’s son). Also set to appear in the film is George Lindsey Jr., son of George Lindsey, who played Goober on the series.

An early movie poster for Mayberry Man, a movie scheduled to be shot at the 2020 Mayberry Days Festival.

