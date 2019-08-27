More Spencer’s asbestos quotes on tap this week

It will be a case of asbestos estimates, round two, later this week when Mount Airy officials meet to discuss the cost of removing that hazardous substance from city-owned buildings slated for demolition.

The asbestos abatement is required before certain structures in the former Spencer’s textile mill complex downtown can be razed as part of plans to redevelop the property.

Asbestos was detected among the buildings, which had been deemed structurally unsound, through a recent study by an environmental firm costing more than $4,000. That substance, once regularly used in construction, has been linked to cancer.

An initial round of quotes for its removal was presented during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Aug. 15.

The lowest bid received was $38,399. Others were even higher, including one of $87,362 from D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. of Greensboro. In June, that company was awarded a $286,000 contract by the commissioners to handle the demolition of the structures involved, with the asbestos abatement to be an added charge.

Although those asbestos bids exceeded a preliminary figure of $35,000, it was mentioned that the overall cost of the demolition project — including the asbestos abatement and survey — would be less than $330,000, within the sum budgeted.

At a June 6 meeting, the commissioners had appropriated $350,000 for the project.

Still, a hope was expressed that a lower price for the asbestos removal could result from other companies solicited for proposals.

Those results are scheduled to be presented during a meeting of the city council Wednesday at 3 p.m.

No advance information has been obtained concerning the latest quotes.

The findings of the survey indicated that the presence of asbestos is not widespread among the three Spencer’s structures to be torn down: the finishing room or “big roof” building; the discount house/JCPenney warehouse building; and a former bank on Franklin Street.

City officials have said the building demolition would not hamper efforts to secure historic tax credits available for rejuvenating old textile mills, since relatively new structures are involved.

The former industrial buildings to be razed lack the historical integrity of others on the Spencer’s property, some of which date to the late 1800s.

