Galax man charged in shooting of Cana man

Hutchens -

A Galax, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with the Aug. 10 shooting of a Cana, Virginia, man.

The shooting, according to Carroll County, Virginia, Sheriff J.B. Gardner, apparently took place after a squabble between the two over yard work the victim had done for the alleged shooter.

According to Gardner’s office, Randy Combs, 45, of Cana, had completed some landscaping work at a home on Mallory Road in Galax. Combs said when he returned to talk with the person he had performed the work for and to pick up his work truck, he and the man got into an argument about the work performed.

“Mr. Combs told Deputy (Josh) Bowers the man produced a pistol and fired two shots into the ground. Mr. Combs said that he got into his vehicle to leave and the man shot out his right rear tire, and as he pulled out of the driveway the man fired several rounds into the cab of his truck, one striking him in the head,” Gardner said. “A description of the person who had shot him was obtained and Deputy Bowers went before a magistrate and obtained arrest warrants for 40-year-old Chadrick William Hutchens of Mallory Road, Galax.”

Shortly after the report, authorities saw Hutchens driving, pulled him over and arrested him without incident.

Gardner said Hutchens was brought before the magistrate and charged with the reckless handling of a firearm, damaging property by shooting or throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle with malice, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hutchens is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin without bond.

Hutchens https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_ArrestHutchens.jpg Hutchens