College for Adults registration opens

College for Older Adults participants Judy Knight and Janice Pendleton enjoy the alpacas at Pacabella Farms during a trip in the spring. -

CRITZ, Va. — The Reynolds Homestead has opened registration for its fall term of College for Older Adults.

Adults 50 and older who are interested in life-long learning activities are encouraged to find out more information about getting involved.

Classes will begin Sept. 13 and run through Oct. 25, and they include a variety of interests and activities.

For those interested in physical fitness, the program offers Move It or Lose It, Line Dancing, Hiking, Walking and Yoga classes. Folks who like to hit the road can enjoy trips to the Blue Ridge Farm Museum in Ferrum, Virginia, for a farm tour and performance of the Jack Tales, a guided tour of Reynolda House in Winston-Salem, music at the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, or a behind-the-scenes tour at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.

Arts and crafts lovers can join in the barn quilt fun by making Halloween barn quilts, explore the concept of junk journals, take a beginner acrylic landscape class, and much more. Special lectures on local history, outsmarting scammers, the galaxy from the view of earth, and learning about personal safety are on the agenda as well.

Hiking enthusiasts will enjoy the trails at Hanging Rock State Park, Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve, the Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail, Grassy Hill, Cascades and Stone Mountain. For those who want tamer trails, the walking group will visit the Mount Airy Greenway, Byrd’s Ledge, the short loop at Grassy Hill, historic Galax, Vade Mecum at Hanging Rock, and historic Bethania.

Other classes include poetry writing, meditation, exploring Revelation from the Bible, candle making, memoir writing and digital photography. In total there are 44 different classes and activities to participate in, something for everyone.

Membership is only $40 per person. Some art and food-related classes have additional fees. For more information visit the website: www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. Class schedules and registrations are also available at the Reynolds Homestead, the chamber of commerce, the Patrick County Library and by calling 276-694-7181.