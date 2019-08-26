Booksmarts

The following books have been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

The Warning by James Patterson

Sister’s of Summer’s End by Lori Foster

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Girls Like Us by Cristina Alger

Non-fiction

The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson

Normandy ‘44 by James Holland

Biography

The Unwinding of the Miracle by Julie Yip-Williams

Forever & Ever, Amen by Randy Travis

***

The Mount Airy Public Library has a new book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join, 1) Meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, or 2) Join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion. The book that we will discuss on Aug. 27 will be Someone to Love by Mary Balogh.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m., on the second Saturday of each month. Join us for this free class on Sept. 14.

***

Our Classic Film Appreciation Society will meet on August 26 to watch the movie Some Like It Hot. We’ll pop popcorn, you may bring your own soda. The group will meet again on Sept. 30 to watch the movie The Wizard of Oz.

***

A Teen Fingerpainting Class will take place on Friday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. Our theme is Judge a Book by It’s Cover, as we paint a picture of a book to catch people’s eye, as we celebrate National Read a Book Day.

***

Join us for an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday each month, at 11 a.m. The classes will be on Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30 in the multipurpose room. Those attending should, wear clothing that is comfortable, and cool, and shoes that allow you to move freely. We will be performing in public in December.

***

Our Community Read for Sept. 9 will be the book Best of Enemies by Osha Grey Davidson. Copies of the book will be available ahead of time to check out, as well as to download from our website by following the link to Homegrown e-Books, just by using your library card number and a pin number. Ask for details at the front desk. We will have a Pot Luck Supper that night, at 6 p.m., and we’ll watch the movie based on the book.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens and young adults are invited to a club at the library, called Choices. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. For the Sept. 5 discussion, the group will be looking at Homer’s Odyssey by Gwen Cooper.

***

On Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m., clips of of Ken Burn’s new documentary “Country Music,” which explores the history of that genre of music and how it as evolved over the 20th century, will be shown. Enjoy some homemade sonker and coffee, as you enjoy the documentary that chronicles the history of country music and many of its stars, including the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Loretta Lynn.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.