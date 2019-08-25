Mount Airy Police Reports

• A vehicle has been reported stolen in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. The theft occurred Wednesday at the Lowe’s home center store on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where an unknown suspect entered the 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with the keys inside, and drove away.

The SUV, valued at $4,000, is owned by Cody Ray Quesinberry of Quesinberry Road in Westfield. It is described as white in color and was bearing license tag number FDC3385.

• Also Wednesday, police learned of a case of obtaining property by false pretense which had occurred earlier in the month. It involves a known suspect forging a check to obtain an undisclosed sum of cash at 507 Willow St., the address for Carter Bank and Trust. The victim of the crime is Haley Faith Shinault of Mount Airy.

• A starter pistol was recovered after being located Tuesday at a Leonard Road residence, with no other details available.

• A stolen firearm was recovered Tuesday at Granite City Gold and Pawn on South Main Street. The magazine-fed .22 Marlin model 25M was confirmed as stolen after pawnshop personnel checked a national crime database, which produced a “hit.”

As a result, the weapon, owned by a Hickory resident, was seized by police, who reported that there is no reason to believe the person who pawned the firearm knew it to be stolen. The investigation is continuing.

• Property valued at $588 was discovered stolen Tuesday from 1185 S. Main St., the address for Granite City Cabs, including an Apple iMac all-in-one desktop computer system and two 5-foot Peavey speakers.

• Amber Corrine Todd, 34, listed as homeless, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which had been issued on Aug. 7 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. This occurred after Todd, who also is accused of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, was encountered by city police during a traffic stop on Riverside Drive near East Pine Street and they discovered she was wanted.

• Todd was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond. During the same traffic stop, Derrick Wade Thompson, 26, also listed as homeless, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, with both he and Todd scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 18.

• A larceny occurred Monday at the Fastenal store on North Gilmer Street, where an unknown party removed a DeWalt cordless drill kit valued at $267 from its packaging and made away with the item.

• Family Dollar on West Pine Street was the scene of a theft Tuesday, involving Ore-Ida and Totino’s pizza snack products that were taken by an unknown party.

• Police were told last Sunday that a firearm owned by Kenneth Harper Dittrich III of North South Street had been lost or stolen in the area of North South and Hay streets. It is described as a Smith and Wesson M&P .380 Shield EZ valued at $325, with a Bulldog side holster worth $15 also missing.