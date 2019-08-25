Surrey Bancorp declares dividend

The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Oct. 7 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 20.

Ted Ashby, president/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, said the dividend was based on the company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust and is located at 145 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy. The bank operates full service branch offices at 145 N. Renfro St., 1280 W. Pine St. and 2050 Rockford St. in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 S. Key St. in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin, 1096 Main St. in North Wilkesboro, and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust is engaged in the sale of insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary Surrey Investment Services, Inc. The insurance agency, dba SB&T Insurance, is located at 199 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.