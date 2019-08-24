Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Sarah Elizabeth Shew, 24, of Dobson Mill Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in court June 5. She also was charged with injury to real property and violating her probation. She was given a $29,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

In 2015 she was convicted of embezzlement in Guilford County. In 2016 she was convicted of escaping jail. In 2017 she was convicted of larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In January of this year she was scheduled to have a court date in Stokes County to face charges of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, driving while license revoked, and giving fictitious information to an officer.

In April she was served an order for arrest for missing her court date on these charges. The Stokes County docket now lists her next appearance on the felony charge as Sept. 16.

In March of this year she was convicted in Surry County of resisting an officer.

• Dawn Michelle Seely, 47, of Barefoot Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest June 24 for failure to appear in court April 16. She was given a $300 cash bond and a July 1 court date.

• Joshua Franklin Freeman, 37, of Needham Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons June 25 charging him with second-degree trespassing, dated June 4. He was given a June 28 court date.

• Nicholas Richard Martin, 32, of Factory Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants June 25 charging him with four counts of assault on a female, all dated June 21. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a July 17 court date.

• Sheila K. Lopez-Verdin, 34, of Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 26 for failure to appear in court April 5. She was given a $3,477 secured bond and a June 28 court date.

• Luke Marcus McMillian, 36, of Union Cross Road, Dobson, was arrested and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device on June 26. He was given a $500 secured bond and a July 10 court date.

He has a Sept. 19 court date in Forsyth County to face charge of larceny and resisting an officer.

On Sept. 23 in Dobson he faces a felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

He was convicted last Sept. 10 of three counts of larceny.

In 2010 he spent two months in prison after convictions for DWI Levels 2 and 4, two counts of driving while license revoked, hit and run, failure to heed siren/lights, possession of Schedule IV and VI drugs, and shoplifting.

• Sara Ann Daniels, 34, of Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 28 charging him with failure to pay court costs/fines relating to a past court appearance related to an incident in the Mount Airy Police district, dated Valentine’s Day. She was given a $657.50 secured bond and a July 9 court date.

• Trista Nichole Lambert, 30, of Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in court August 2016. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date.

She has a Sept. 26 court date for a felony charge of being a fugitive from another state.

• Barbara Martin Fultz, 57, of Hodges Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in court January 2017. She was given a $500 secured bond and a court date Monday.

She faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

• Stormie Dawn Buelin, 36, of T and T Place, Siloam, was served an order for arrest June 23 for failure to appear in court on a charge of larceny. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.

• Joshua Terrell George, 34, of Eleanor Avenue, was served a warrant June 27 charging him with assault on a female, dated Feb. 6. He was given no bond with a July 12 court date.

