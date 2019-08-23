Local tourism still going strong

Sandy Wheeler, a Massachusetts native and present Rocky Mount resident enjoying her first trip to Mount Airy on Friday, is assisted by volunteer Bob Meinecke at the Mount Airy Visitors Center downtown, who is pointing to local attractions on a map. On a side note, both Wheeler and Meinecke had birthdays on Friday. -

When local tourism is mentioned, Mayberry usually comes to mind — and both show no signs of waning, based on recent visitation figures.

Domestic visitors to and within Surry County spent $130.9 million in 2018, an increase of 5.2% from 2017, according to a new statewide report from Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

That total reflects expenditures by travelers on goods and services during their trips, such as lodging, transportation, meals, entertainment and retail shopping.

Mayberry role strong

Mount Airy is the largest municipality in Surry County, and attractions tied to “The Andy Griffith Show” based in the fictional town of Mayberry and starring the city’s native son are its biggest tourism driver. So it can be argued that much of the county’s tourism success is due to that factor.

While critics always speculate about how long the staying power surrounding a 1960s television series will continue, Executive Director Tanya Jones of the Surry Arts Council called Mayberry “a timeless phenomenon.”

Not only is the popularity of local Mayberry attractions remaining viable, it also is growing, based on recent visitor activity.

“And I think that is incredible for us,” said the official of the Surry Arts Council, which is based at the Andy Griffith Playhouse and sponsors the annual Mayberry Days celebration each September.

While Mayberry Days’ popularity remains as strong as ever, Jones believes the real barometer for the health of “Mayberry” is attendance at the Andy Griffith Museum on Rockford Street, the centerpiece of local attractions linked to the show.

Visitation at the museum is up 36% over the past two fiscal years, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, from the level in 2016-2017, Jones said, terming this as “sustainable growth.”

And the museum saw 7.5% more visitors in July 2019, the last month for which figures are available, compared to July 2018, according to the Surry Arts Council official.

“It is not just something that is sustainable, but is something that is continuing to grow at a significant rate,” Jones said.

Aside from the raw numbers are the personal accounts of travelers to Mayberry/Mount Airy, including some folks who came from Alabama this past week.

“They said ‘we have driven for hours and hours just to come to this museum,’” Jones related.

She also recently got a call from a man in California who is planning to attend Mayberry Days, wanting to know where he can park for the annual parade held in conjunction with the festival which typically is heavily attended.

“It is amazing,” Jones said of such interest.

County impact sizable

The success of attractions in Mount Airy and elsewhere in Surry is paying big dividends for the county as a whole, according to the new state report.

Tourism impact highlights from 2018 include these findings:

• The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 860 people in Surry County.

• Total payroll proceeds generated by the tourism industry in the county were $20.26 million.

• State tax revenue generated in Surry County totaled $7.23 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income.

• About $2.83 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.

Such results show the continuing strength of tourism locally, says Jessica Icenhour Roberts, executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and Tourism Partnership of Surry County.

“These latest numbers released from Visit North Carolina clearly demonstrate the importance of tourism as a strong economic driver to Surry County,” Roberts observed.

“The goal of our local tourism efforts in Surry County and Mount Airy is to bring in more visitors annually who will spend more money and stay longer in our region, including new and repeat visitors,” she added.

“In the past eight years, our tourism expenditures have grown 43.2%, from $95.02 million to $130.9 million.”

The $130.9 million spent by visitors to Surry County during 2018 and the 5.2% increase it represents compares favorably to North Carolina’s showing as a whole on a proportionate basis. It enjoyed $25.3 billion in total spending, an increase of 5.6% from 2017.

That set a record for the state.

The tourist impact figures reported come from an annual study prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association. It uses information from national travel surveys conducted by the association, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Survey of Consumer Expenditures, Smith Travel Research’s Hotel and Motel Survey and other public and private information sources.

A Travel Economic Impact Model is used to estimate tourism expenses and the resulting employment, personal income and tax receipts generated by these expenditures for a particular locality.

