The Extraordinaires concert is Saturday

The Extraordinaires take to the stage on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series.

The group, from Hickory, has been known to have its audience on their feet dancing to the sound of four horns and strong vocals.

Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand. Coolers are not permitted. Contact Surry Arts Council for more information or to purchase tickets at 336-786-7998 or visit https://www.surryarts.org.